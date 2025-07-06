top
San Francisco
San Francisco
San Francisco Labor & Workers

The Attacks On UCSF Dr. Marya Rupa & SJSU CFA Member Sang Hea Kil & Working Class

by LVPSF
Sun, Jul 6, 2025 8:51PM
There is a growing attacks on supporters of the US supported Israeli genocide. UCSF professor Dr. Marya Rupa and SJUS Professor and CFA member Sang Hea Kil have both been targeted and removed from their positions and work by their administrations and Zionists who oppose their opposition to the genocide in Gaza.
UCSF professor Dr. Marya Rupa and SJUS Professor and CFA member Sang Hea Kil
original image (3570x2048)
The growing political repression and targeting of working class political activists has centered on public universities. UCSF professor Dr. Marya Rupa and SJUS Professor and CFA member Sang Hea Kil have both been targeted and removed from their positions and work by their administrations and Zionists who oppose their opposition to the genocide in Gaza.
They spoke at a San Francisco forum on 7/5/25 on why they were attacked, why it is an attack on the working people and what working class can do about it. They both supported the idea of a general strike of the entire labor movement to challenge the drive toward fascism.
This meeting was sponsored by the United Front Against Fascism.

Additional Media:
UCSF Dr. Rupa Marya Fired For Opposing Genocide In Palestine By UC Bosses
https://youtu.be/Yr1DDEphSQE

Marya Federal Lawsuit
https://embed.documentcloud.org/documents/25963726-federal-complaint-ucsf-rupa-maryarupa-marya-ucsf-complaint-safe/?embed=1

A Doctor Said Israel Is Causing Health Crises in Gaza. UCSF Fired Her.
https://theintercept.com/2025/06/05/gaza-israel-san-francisco-ucsf-doctor-professor/

Fired over Gaza? Dr. Rupa Marya Sues UCSF, Says She Was Targeted for Speaking Up for Palestine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tXF0KYWTeYQ

At UCB, The Encampment And A Free Palestine With UCSF Dr. Marya Rupa & Student
https://youtu.be/VdArkdRwovY

SFGH UCSF Healthcare Workers Protest Israeli US Genocide In Gaza Against Palestinians
https://youtu.be/_N1J9Kq3Aqw

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/m-Krt42WIck
