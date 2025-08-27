CAIR Designates UC Berkeley a ‘Hostile Campus’ for Systematic Suppression of Anti-Genocide Speech by CAIR San Francisco Bay Area

August 26, 2025 - The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today announced the designation of the University of California, Berkeley (UC Berkeley), a “Hostile Campus” due to its long and escalating pattern of targeting Palestinian, Muslim, Arab, and allied students and faculty who speak out against Israel’s genocide in Gaza.