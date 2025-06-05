top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine San Francisco Anti-War Education & Student Activism Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

UCSF Dr. Rupa Marya Fired for Opposing Genocide in Palestine by UC Bosses

by Labor Video Project
Thu, Jun 5, 2025 5:23PM
A press conference was held at UCSF to challenge the firing of UCSF professor and Dr. Rupa Marya by management after she spoke up against the bombing of hospitals, the genocide in Gaza and also the role of UCSF in supporting these crimes.
A press conference was held at UCSF to challenge the firing of UCSF professor and Dr. Rupa Marya by management after she spoke up against...
original image (4032x3024)
A press conference was held on June 5, 2025 at the University of California in San Francisco
Parnassus campus to challenge the firing of Dr. Rupa Marya, a professor at the University for
speaking out and opposing the bombing of hospitals in Gaza and the genocide of thousands
of healthcare workers and Palestinian people.

A lawsuit was filed in San Francisco Federal Court and State court on June 4, 2025 to challenge this firing as a basic attack to free speech under the constitution.

The UC management has targeted her and other healthcare workers who have criticized the role of Israel and support by the US including funders of the University of California.

Speakers also talked about other retaliations at UCSF and San Jose State University which suspended Professor Sang Hea Kil as well.

Additional Media:

A Doctor Said Israel Is Causing Health Crises in Gaza. UCSF Fired Her.
https://theintercept.com/2025/06/05/gaza-israel-san-francisco-ucsf-doctor-professor/

At UCB, The Encampment And A Free Palestine With UCSF Dr. Marya Rupa & Student
https://youtu.be/VdArkdRwovY

SFGH UCSF Healthcare Workers Protest Israeli US Genocide In Gaza Against Palestinians
https://youtu.be/_N1J9Kq3Aqw

Project of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/Yr1DDEphSQE
§Dr. Rupa Marya Speaking at Press Conference
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Jun 5, 2025 5:23PM
sm_rupa_speaking_at_press_conf_6-5-25.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
UCSF fired Dr. Rupa Marya spoke at the press conference and talked about being targeted for opposing the genocide in Gaza and the role of UC management, Regents and Zionists in targeting her and other workers and students at the University.
https://youtu.be/Yr1DDEphSQE
§UCSF CWA UPTE Member Lisa Milos Spoke For UPTE Members For Palestine
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Jun 5, 2025 5:23PM
sm_rupa_milos_speaking.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
UCSF CWA UPTE member Lisa Milos spoke for UPTE members for Palestine and talked about how the University had retaliated against workers for wearing a keffiyeh and watermelon buttons. She also discussed the struggle in the CWA to get the CWA and racist corporate union the Histadrut which is tied to the AFL-CIO and CWA.
https://youtu.be/Yr1DDEphSQE
§CSUSJ Professor Sang Hea Kil Spoke In Solidarity With Rupa Marya
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Jun 5, 2025 5:23PM
sm_rupa_sang_hea_kil_speaking_.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
San Jose State professor Sang Hea Kil who is also a leader of the the California Faculty Association spoke in solidarity with Rupa Marya. She has also been suspended for supporting students protesting the genocide and attending rallies for Palestine.
https://youtu.be/Yr1DDEphSQE
