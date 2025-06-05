A press conference was held at UCSF to challenge the firing of UCSF professor and Dr. Rupa Marya by management after she spoke up against the bombing of hospitals, the genocide in Gaza and also the role of UCSF in supporting these crimes.

A press conference was held on June 5, 2025 at the University of California in San FranciscoParnassus campus to challenge the firing of Dr. Rupa Marya, a professor at the University forspeaking out and opposing the bombing of hospitals in Gaza and the genocide of thousandsof healthcare workers and Palestinian people.A lawsuit was filed in San Francisco Federal Court and State court on June 4, 2025 to challenge this firing as a basic attack to free speech under the constitution.The UC management has targeted her and other healthcare workers who have criticized the role of Israel and support by the US including funders of the University of California.Speakers also talked about other retaliations at UCSF and San Jose State University which suspended Professor Sang Hea Kil as well.Additional Media:A Doctor Said Israel Is Causing Health Crises in Gaza. UCSF Fired Her.At UCB, The Encampment And A Free Palestine With UCSF Dr. Marya Rupa & StudentSFGH UCSF Healthcare Workers Protest Israeli US Genocide In Gaza Against PalestiniansProject of Labor Video Project