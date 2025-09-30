September 25, 2025 - The San Francisco Bay Area office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-SFBA), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today called on the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), to reinstate Dr. Rupa Marya and publicly affirm that it will safeguard academic freedom and free speech.

In a Sept. 22 letter to Chancellor Sam Hawgood, CAIR-SFBA objected to UCSF’s May 2025 termination of Dr. Rupa Marya, which came after the university placed her on investigatory leave and suspended her medical privileges in Sept. 2024 over her social-media posts. In an Ad Hoc Committee report cited by the university, officials claimed her posts created a “hostile environment,” relying largely on subjective and anonymous complaints. The report referenced potential patient harm but cited no evidence of threats, incitement, or safety incidents. Dr. Marya has worked at UCSF for 23 years without patient-safety issues. CAIR-SFBA understands that Dr. Marya was not afforded the Academic Senate hearing she was due and was never presented with the evidence the university said justified her termination.In a statement, CAIR-SFBA Civil Rights Managing Attorney Jeffrey Wang said:“Public institutions cannot rebrand protected political speech as misconduct. Relying on vague standards and anonymous grievances to punish speech invites viewpoint discrimination, chills legitimate debate, and violates the constitutional and academic-freedom principles UCSF is obligated to uphold.”CAIR-SFBA Executive Director Zahra Billoo added:“We believe this is a clear case of a respected physician being targeted for her critiques of U.S. and foreign government policies, particularly those critical of Zionism. We’re calling on UCSF to reverse this decision, be transparent about any evidence it relied upon, and adopt clear safeguards so faculty and students can speak without fear of retaliation. Universities should be places where difficult ideas are debated, not where critics are silenced.”These concerns echo broader trends across the UC system. In Aug. 2025, CAIR-SFBA designated UC Berkeley a “Hostile Campus” for policies and practices that chilled speech and targeted Palestinian, Muslim, Arab, and allied students and faculty. Earlier, in March 2025, CAIR-CA filed suit against UCLA and multiple law-enforcement agencies after the violent overnight attack on the campus anti-genocide encampment and the university’s failure to protect pro-Palestinian activists. Together, these developments underscore the urgent need for enforceable, system-wide, viewpoint-neutral safeguards—and real accountability.At UCSF, that means immediately adopting the measures CAIR-SFBA urged in its Sept. 22 letter:* Rescind the termination and restore Dr. Marya to her post.* Disclose the evidentiary basis for discipline, consistent with labor agreements and transparency.* Affirm protection of First Amendment and academic-freedom rights, including criticism of U.S. or foreign government policies.* Engage stakeholders (faculty, students, and community groups) to craft clear guidelines that protect safety without silencing dissent.CAIR-SFBA stands ready to meet with UCSF leadership to discuss constructive next steps that protect both campus safety and expressive rights.CAIR-SFBA routinely provides legal assistance to community members whose civil and religious liberties are threatened and encourages anyone who believes their rights have been violated to contact the organization at 408.986.9874 or file a report at bit.ly/cairsfbareport.CAIR-SFBA is an office of CAIR, America’s largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance the understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.