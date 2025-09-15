From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Tell Drsicoll's to Stop Spraying Cancer-Causing Pesticides Near Schools and Homes
Corporations like Driscoll's and California Giant Berry Farms spray an estimated 5,060 acres of cancer-causing pesticides in the Pajaro Valley EVERY YEAR, including near schools and homes where children spend most of their time.
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and Santa Cruz County has the second highest rate of childhood cancer in California, 36% higher than the state average. It’s not surprising, because agricultural corporations like Driscoll's and California Giant Berry Farms spray an estimated 5,060 acres of cancer-causing pesticides in the Pajaro Valley EVERY YEAR, including near schools and homes where children spend most of their time.
Our community is calling on Driscoll's in particular to stop using these pesticides in fields near Pajaro Valley schools. Driscoll’s contracted farmers control the majority of fields that use cancer-causing pesticides near schools.
Please sign the pledge to boycott Driscoll’s in solidarity with our children and our community.
https://bit.ly/driscolls_pledge
