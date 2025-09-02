top
SIGN THE PLEDGE - Boycott Driscoll's berries in solidarity with Watsonville hunger strikers

by Boycott Driscoll's!
Tue, Sep 2, 2025 1:17AM
Sign the Boycott Pledge: https://bit.ly/driscolls_pledge
SIGN THE PLEDGE: https://bit.ly/driscolls_pledge
original image (895x896)
WE BELIEVE that all communities and children deserve to be safe from exposure to pesticides known to be harmful to their health.

WE AFFIRM the demands of the Watsonville hunger strikers: that Driscoll's stop the use of harmful and cancer-causing pesticides by its growers near Pajaro Valley schools and homes.

WE PLEDGE to boycott Driscoll's by refusing to purchase Driscoll's berries or enter into any business or sponsorship agreement with Driscoll's until the strikers' demands are met.

WE PLEDGE to publicly share our pledge and speak up with our families, friends, and communities to make them aware of Driscoll's complicity in causing childhood cancers and other disabilities and illnesses in the Pajaro Valley, and encourage them to sign the pledge too.

WE WILL SIGN the formal petition urging Driscoll's CEO Bjorn and Executive Chairman Reiter to transition fields near Watsonville area schools and homes to organic practices:
https://farmworkerfamily.org/cora
For more information: https://bit.ly/driscolls_pledge
If you can, join us to support the strikers’ call to action at Driscoll's HQ on 9/2
Boycott Driscoll's!
Tue, Sep 2, 2025 1:33AM
