Farmworker communities disrupt public hearing over racist pesticide regulation
The Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR) January 16 public hearing in Salinas on its draft regulation of cancer-causing 1,3-dichloropropene (1,3-D) was interrupted by more than a dozen protesters surrounding the podium in a mock “die-in”, while teenagers unfurled large bilingual banners saying “DPR is racist!” and the crowd of over 100 chanted “DPR, you can’t hide; we can see your racist side!”
“Die-in” action with chants of “DPR, you can’t hide; we can see your racist side”
Salinas, CA. On Thursday, January 16, the Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR) public hearing at the National Steinbeck Center in Salinas (1 Main St.) on its draft regulation of cancer-causing 1,3-dichloropropene (aka 1,3-D, brand name Telone) was interrupted by more than a dozen protesters surrounding the podium in a mock “die-in”, while teenagers unfurled large bilingual banners saying “DPR is racist!” and the crowd of over 100 chanted “DPR, you can’t hide; we can see your racist side!”
The chaotic scene followed 40 speakers who criticized DPR’s draft rule that addresses only “occupational bystanders” and relies on completely different assumptions of lifetime cancer risk exposure than the law regulating the same pesticide towards children and residents near agricultural fields. Speaker after speaker expressed anger and frustration that DPR has not justified the use of cancer risk targets that allow children and residents to be exposed to fourteen times more 1,3-D than adult workers in neighboring fields.
DPR’s draft is grounded in assumptions that “occupational bystanders” -- farmworkers in fields near but not in the application site – can be exposed to air with 1,3-D concentrations of an average of 0.21 parts per billion (ppb), while at work for 8 hours a day and 5 days a week for 40 years. This cancer risk exposure level also assumes the farmworkers will not be exposed to 1,3-D outside of work, which DPR maintains will keep the occupational bystander exposure level below an average of 0.04 ppb per 24-hour day.
The 0.04 ppb per day 1,3-D exposure threshold is what most of the speakers said should be the one standard for all California residents, as that is the legal lifetime cancer risk level determined by the Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA, see below). But DPR currently sets – and has announced no plans to change – the daily exposure target for children and residents at a fourteen times higher level of 0.56 ppb.
“It’s good that DPR is finally using the OEHHA findings for some. But why not all? It is not scientific to say that children – and we’re talking about mostly Latino children here – have a different lifetime cancer risk tolerance than adults. It is outrageous to say that children can be exposed to fourteen times more cancer causing 1,3-D than adults. Everybody should get the same health protective regulation that keeps 1,3-D levels below the 0.04 parts per billion per day standard set by OEHHA,” commented Jacob Sandoval, State Director of California League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC).
Lifetime cancer risk exposure levels: “Separate and unequal”
In June of 2022, the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA) issued a lifetime cancer warning threshold or “no significant risk level” (NSRL) for the cancer-causing pesticide 1,3-dichloropropene (aka 1,3-D, brand name Telone) of 3.7 micrograms per day.[1]
Breathing air contaminated with 0.04 parts per billion (ppb) of 1,3-D exposes one to 3.7 micrograms per day.[2]
Dow Chemical, the manufacturer of 1,3-D, argued with OEHHA that the NSRL for 1,3-D should be 50 micrograms per day, the equivalent of breathing air concentrated with 0.56 ppb of 1,3-D.[3]
On January 1, 2024, DPR implemented its new regulation for 1,3-D use regarding residential bystanders, setting the target exposure level at 0.56 ppb – allowing for 14 times more 1,3-D in the air than the State’s official lifetime cancer risk threshold, and aligning perfectly with Dow Chemical’s stated desires.[4]
In this current draft regulation, DPR has adopted OEHHA’s lifetime cancer risk level as the target exposure limit for occupational bystanders, given assumptions that these workers are exposed to 1,3-D only during work hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The new draft 0.21 ppb target for partial days and 40-year work-life is based upon the assumption that work-limited exposure would be equivalent to full day exposure for 70 years at 0.04 ppb.
“Where is this farmworker who only works 8am to 4pm and is never exposed to 1,3-D before or after work, including childhood and retirement, because that’s the only person who will be protected by this regulation? In all my years, I have never met such a farmworker. This regulation will protect no one,” said Dr. Ann Lopez, Executive Director of the Center for Farmworker Families.
The six pesticide air monitors the State has employed have all registered average air concentrations of 1,3-D above OEHHA’s lifetime cancer risk threshold of 0.04 parts per billion, including at Ohlone Elementary School in Pajaro, Bonita Elementary School in Santa Maria, and Rio Mesa High School in Oxnard.[5]
"Working in Ventura County over the years as a substitute teacher, you hear of so many students and staff at schools near the fields who have cancer,” said Ventura area education worker Kari Aist. “Most of those kids are people of color. Rio Mesa High, for instance, surrounded by fields, is 94% people of color. Those are the kids who will continue to be exposed to 1,3-D. DPR’s regulation is a policy of environmental racism.”
According to recent US and California government data, an average person in the eleven California counties with a majority Latino population as compared to the twenty-five counties with the smallest Latino proportions (less than 24% -- those who live in the 11 most Latino counties are 3 times as likely to be Latino)[6] lives where there is ten times more carcinogenic 1,3-dichloropropene applied per person. The two groups of counties are similar in population size and combined total area.[7]
Yanely Martinez, Safe Ag Safe Schools and Central Coast organizer for Californians for Pesticide Reform commented: “The impact of DPR’s ‘separate and unequal’ regulation is more money for Dow and more cancer for our farmworker communities. It’s a racist policy.”
What is 1,3-dichloropropene?
The pesticide 1,3-dichloropropene or 1,3-D was first registered in the US in 1954 (California, 1970) as a soil fumigant used to control nematodes. It has been manufactured by Dow Chemical under the brand Telone II.[8] 1,3-D is a colorless to straw-colored liquid with a sharp, sweet, irritating odor. It is a drift-prone fumigant pesticide used to kill organisms in the soil prior to planting, applied mostly on strawberry and grape fields in the Central Coast and almonds and walnuts in the San Joaquin Valley.
The fumigant is injected into the ground or applied by drip lines. While most applications on the coast are covered with tarps, most inland applications are not. 1,3-D drifts initially from wind and later from volatilization for many miles at health-harming concentrations. The pesticide may also get into our water supply, as did a previous version of Telone discontinued in the late 1980s, which contained the carcinogen 1,2,3-TCP that persists in some California water systems to this day.[9]
What are the health risks associated with 1,3-D?
Acute harms include immediate exposure symptoms from high air levels due to drift: irritation of skin and nose, as well as possible slow weight gain in infants. Very high exposure to 1,3-D, such as a spill, can cause nausea, vomiting, headache, depression and damage to liver, intestines, and bladder, and difficulty breathing.[10]
The long-term health threats from chronic exposure to even tiny amounts of 1,3-D over time can cause cancer, damage to the lining of the nose, and may pollute groundwater. 1,3-D is listed as a Prop 65 carcinogen and a Toxic Air Contaminant by the State of California.[11]
1,3-D is banned in 40 countries,[12] but not in the US. The pesticide was prohibited in California between 1990 and 1995 after high air concentration levels were recorded in the Central Valley.[13]
Angel Garcia, Co-Director of Californians for Pesticide Reform said, “Our regulations should be driven by health-protective science. If DPR can get away with manipulating their regulations so they avoid the conclusions of our State’s own toxicologists at OEHHA, well, they’ll do it again and again. This is Trump’s approach to regulation – profits before people. We must resist that and insist that science drives policy in California and right now on 1,3-D.”
Written public comments regarding DPR’s draft regulation of 1,3-D can be emailed to DPR no later than January 24, 2024 at dpr24001 [at] cdpr.ca.gov.
1,3-D_DrVelasco_1-16-25.jpg
Dr. Antonio Velasco delivers a public comment at the DPR hearing on 1,3-D on January 16 at the Steinbeck Center in Salinas.
###
Californians for Pesticide Reform (CPR) is a diverse, statewide coalition of 200+ member groups working to strengthen pesticide policies in California to protect public health and the environment. Member groups include public and children's health advocates, clean air and water groups, health practitioners, environmental justice groups, labor, education, farmers and sustainable agriculture advocates from across the state. Safe Ag Safe Schools (SASS) is the Monterey Bay regional affiliate of Californians for Pesticide Reform with branches in Greenfield, Salinas, and Watsonville, as well as the new regional youth group SASS Future Leaders of Change.
California State LULAC is dedicated to advancing the civil rights of Latinos across California. As a part of the nation's oldest and largest Hispanic organization, we strive to promote equality, education, and empowerment for all.
[1] https://oehha.ca.gov/proposition-65/crnr/proposition-65-no-significant-risk-level-13-dichloropropene-13-d
[2] To convert daily exposures in micrograms to air concentrations in parts per billion, we used the following equation: Air concentration (ppb) = [[daily exposure (micrograms)]/[breathing rate of 19.6 liters per day]]*.216 (conversion factor based on molecular weight). 1,3-D’s molecular weight is 111.
[3] Dow Chemical: “OEHHA should adopt a regulatory default NSRL for 1,3-D of at least 50 micrograms/day.” https://oehha.ca.gov/media/downloads/crnr/13-dnsrlsfsorfinalremediated.pdf, p. 12.
[4] https://www.cdpr.ca.gov/docs/legbills/rulepkgs/22-005/dpr_22-005_oal_final_text_1-3d.pdf
[5] DPR reports the following average daily 1,3-D concentration levels: Oxnard, Ventura 0.10ppb; Santa Maria, Santa Barbara 0.11ppb; Shafter, Kern 0.43ppb; “Watsonville”, Monterey 0.09ppb https://www.cdpr.ca.gov/docs/emon/airinit/air_monitoring_results/2024/2023_amn_results-2024.pdf, p. 14; Delhi, Merced 0.28ppb; Parlier, Fresno 0.95 https://www.cdpr.ca.gov/docs/emon/airinit/air_monitoring_reports/monitoring_1,3-d_fresno_merced_2023.pdf, p. 10.
[6] The cutoff point for the least Latino counties was determined by a roughly equivalent total population size to the most Latino counties. Had only the 11 least Latino counties been compared, that would have accounted for a mere population of 611,744.
[7] The area of the two county groups is similar. 54,429 square miles for the majority Latino counties verses 58,510 square miles for the others. http://www.usa.com/rank/california-state--land-area--county-rank.htm
[8] Salt Lake Holding LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dow Chemical. https://www3.epa.gov/pesticides/chem_search/ppls/095290-00001-20221202.pdf
[9] https://cleanwater.org/tcp-californias-drinking-water
[10] https://pubchem.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/compound/1_3-Dichloropropene
[11] https://oehha.ca.gov/proposition-65/chemicals/13-dichloropropene
[12] https://pan-international.org/pan-international-consolidated-list-of-banned-pesticides/
[13] https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-xpm-1995-01-16-mn-20641-story.html
For more information: http://www.pesticidereform.org
