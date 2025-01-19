Farmworker communities disrupt public hearing over racist pesticide regulation yanely [at] pesticidereform.org) by Californians for Pesticide Reform

The Department of Pesticide Regulation (DPR) January 16 public hearing in Salinas on its draft regulation of cancer-causing 1,3-dichloropropene (1,3-D) was interrupted by more than a dozen protesters surrounding the podium in a mock “die-in”, while teenagers unfurled large bilingual banners saying “DPR is racist!” and the crowd of over 100 chanted “DPR, you can’t hide; we can see your racist side!”