Community Leaders to Launch Hunger Strike in Front of Driscoll’s

Date:

Tuesday, September 02, 2025

Time:

4:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Press Conference

Organizer/Author:

No Mas Pesticides

Location Details:

Sidewalk at 345 Westridge Drive, Watsonville

Community leaders to launch hunger strike in front of Driscoll’s



Strike to call on corporate leaders to stop toxic pesticides and go organic near schools and homes in Watsonville and the Pajaro Valley



On Tuesday Watsonville activist Omar Dieguez and community leaders will hold a press conference and rally announcing a 30-day hunger strike, protesting the use of toxic pesticides near homes and schools in Watsonville and the Pajaro Valley. Strikers will call on Driscoll’s leaders to transition their fields near homes and schools to organic, thereby stopping the use of toxic pesticides.



Background



The Pajaro Valley in Santa Cruz and Monterey Counties is one of the berry growing capitals of the world and is the home of corporate berry giant Driscoll’s. Every year over 1 million pounds of toxic pesticides are used in the region, mostly to grow berries for export. Some of these pesticides are known to cause cancer, learning disabilities, and others cause respiratory and other health problems.



Santa Cruz County has one of the highest rates of childhood cancer in the State and the Pajaro Valley Unified School District has many students with learning disabilities.



Meanwhile, the Pajaro Valley is also a leader in organic agriculture, home to the successful company Lakeside Organics, and recent surveys show about 20 percent of the farmland in the Pajaro Valley is organic.



Omar Dieguez is a longtime community activist and leader who has worked to empower youth to work for social justice. His effort is united with the Campaign for Organic and Regenerative Agriculture’s goal for fields near schools and homes to go organic.





Who: Watsonville activist Omar Dieguez, several other community leaders who will fast for various lengths, joined by dozens of community members, students, religious leaders and supporters of the Campaign for Organic & Regenerative Agriculture. Signs, maps, and banners will be displayed.



When: Tuesday, September 2nd at 4pm-530pm



Where: Sidewalk at 345 Westridge Drive, Watsonville