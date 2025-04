An estimated 1,000 to 2,000 people protested at the Walnut Creek Tesla on Saturday, March 29

Here are two videos of the protest:1 -- This one covers the 1000-person march and includes some chants and a couple of interviews, here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tS0Z1UMaw3s&t=38s 2 -- This one is an aerial view of the protest: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XXCKGWzlWaY A previous IndyBay post (here: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/03/30/18875030.php?show_comments=1#18875079 ) said that attendance could have been as high as 2000 people.....