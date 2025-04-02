From the Open-Publishing Calendar
1,000 to 2,000 people at the Tesla protest in Walnut Creek
An estimated 1,000 to 2,000 people protested at the Walnut Creek Tesla on Saturday, March 29
Here are two videos of the protest:
1 -- This one covers the 1000-person march and includes some chants and a couple of interviews, here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tS0Z1UMaw3s&t=38s
2 -- This one is an aerial view of the protest: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XXCKGWzlWaY
A previous IndyBay post (here: https://www.indybay.org/newsitems/2025/03/30/18875030.php?show_comments=1#18875079 ) said that attendance could have been as high as 2000 people.....
