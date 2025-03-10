Tesla Takedown Protests Don't Stop on the SF Peninsula by Palo Altans Detest Tesla

Protesters continue to send Elon Musk a shockwave to erode his wealth along with that of his stockholders by putting pressure on the company’s finances and reputation. On March 8 demonstrators were back at one of two Palo Alto dealerships, stretching along the El Camino Real.

Photos: Santiago B.

Last photo courtesy Justin G.



Indivisible Palo Alto Plus, organizer of Tesla protests on the El Camino Real in Palo Alto, writes that Tesla sells about 40,000 cars each quarter in California and about half of these sales are in the San Francisco Bay Area.



Their aim--to see just how many of these 20,000 sales they can stop. On March 8, once again they rallied and spoke out calling for an end for the oligarchy that runs the US. The demos at this location started in mid-February and have been held at least once a week since.



Most of the estimated 350+ people that lined the street on both sides (and in the median of the busy road) held signs, and the ones who brought none were glad to see the Raging Grannies brought extra. In addition to decrying massive cuts to social services, signs read "Resist the Broligarchy" "Not My Dicktator" and had other amusing slogans. Adding to the reverie, music, singing and even a little dancing lightened the prevailing mood of extreme anger at Trump/Musk rule.