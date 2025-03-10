top
Tesla Takedown Protests Don't Stop on the SF Peninsula

by Palo Altans Detest Tesla
Mon, Mar 10, 2025 11:32PM
Protesters continue to send Elon Musk a shockwave to erode his wealth along with that of his stockholders by putting pressure on the company’s finances and reputation. On March 8 demonstrators were back at one of two Palo Alto dealerships, stretching along the El Camino Real.
original image (4080x3072)
Photos: Santiago B.
Last photo courtesy Justin G.

Indivisible Palo Alto Plus, organizer of Tesla protests on the El Camino Real in Palo Alto, writes that Tesla sells about 40,000 cars each quarter in California and about half of these sales are in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Their aim--to see just how many of these 20,000 sales they can stop. On March 8, once again they rallied and spoke out calling for an end for the oligarchy that runs the US. The demos at this location started in mid-February and have been held at least once a week since.

Most of the estimated 350+ people that lined the street on both sides (and in the median of the busy road) held signs, and the ones who brought none were glad to see the Raging Grannies brought extra. In addition to decrying massive cuts to social services, signs read "Resist the Broligarchy" "Not My Dicktator" and had other amusing slogans. Adding to the reverie, music, singing and even a little dancing lightened the prevailing mood of extreme anger at Trump/Musk rule.
§cybertruck rolled by protesters were on hand to boo
by Palo Altans Detest Tesla
Mon, Mar 10, 2025 11:32PM
sm_tm8cybertruck.jpg
original image (806x1334)
§Stop the insanity
by Palo Altans Detest Tesla
Mon, Mar 10, 2025 11:32PM
sm_tm8stopinsanity.jpg
original image (3072x4080)
§On the median
by Palo Altans Detest Tesla
Mon, Mar 10, 2025 11:32PM
sm_tm8nonetworkstates.jpg
original image (3072x4080)
§thief
by Palo Altans Detest Tesla
Mon, Mar 10, 2025 11:32PM
sm_tm8thiefbully.jpg
original image (3072x4080)
§shut up Elon
by Palo Altans Detest Tesla
Mon, Mar 10, 2025 11:32PM
sm_tm8shutupelon.jpg
original image (3072x4080)
§not my DICKTATER
by Palo Altans Detest Tesla
Mon, Mar 10, 2025 11:32PM
sm_tm8not_my_dic.jpg
original image (3072x4080)
§In the street
by Palo Altans Detest Tesla
Mon, Mar 10, 2025 11:32PM
sm_tm8musksteals.jpg
original image (4080x3072)
§Tesla sign reflected in sunglasses
by Palo Altans Detest Tesla
Mon, Mar 10, 2025 11:32PM
sm_tm8kevinface.jpg
original image (3072x4080)
§Dogebag
by Palo Altans Detest Tesla
Mon, Mar 10, 2025 11:32PM
sm_tm8dogebag.jpg
original image (4080x3072)
§Stop stealing our data!
by Palo Altans Detest Tesla
Mon, Mar 10, 2025 11:32PM
sm_tm8datadoge.jpg
original image (3072x4080)
§Another good sign
by Palo Altans Detest Tesla
Mon, Mar 10, 2025 11:32PM
sm_tm8shirleyclayton.jpg
original image (3072x4080)
§Two Raging Grannies
by Palo Altans Detest Tesla
Mon, Mar 10, 2025 11:32PM
sm_tm8liznazi.jpg
original image (3072x4080)
§Two more Raging Grannies
by Palo Altans Detest Tesla
Mon, Mar 10, 2025 11:32PM
sm_tm8mbwakristie.jpg
original image (3072x4080)
§Shut up
by Palo Altans Detest Tesla
Mon, Mar 10, 2025 11:32PM
sm_tm8shutupelon_1.jpg
original image (3072x4080)
§long view
by Palo Altans Detest Tesla
Mon, Mar 10, 2025 11:32PM
sm_tm8somany.jpg
original image (4080x3072)
§more costumes
by Palo Altans Detest Tesla
Mon, Mar 10, 2025 11:32PM
sm_tm8felon.jpg
original image (3072x4080)
§Late arrivals
by Palo Altans Detest Tesla
Mon, Mar 10, 2025 11:32PM
sm_tm8lastbyj.jpg
original image (750x972)
