Tesla Takedown Protest at the Seaside, Ca Tesla Showroom
Date:
Saturday, March 08, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Erim Foster
Location Details:
Tesla Showroom, 1901 Del Monte Blvd, Seaside, CA 93955
We are taking action at Tesla. Elon Musk and DOGE are engaged in an administrative coup of the federal government. They have taken control of the federal payment system and are unilaterally suspending funds appropriated by congress, in clear violation of the Constitution.
They have already caused immense harm by dismantling USAID and have set their sights on everything from the FAA to Social Security next. Make no mistake, their end goal is the destruction of the US Federal Government and its ability to check corporate power and provide the most basic services to taxpayers.
How this develops in Washington remains to be seen, but as US citizens we can exercise our 1st Amendment right to peacefully protest. Elon Musk's net worth is largely based on Tesla stock, which is currently valued at 20X that of other car companies. Driving down the share price is a direct attack on Elon's power.
WHAT: A non-violent protest in front of the Tesla dealership in Seaside, CA. Let's raise awareness and help deflate the bubble of Elon's fictional net worth and ludicrous claim to being a genius.
WHERE: 1901 Del Monte Blvd, Seaside, CA 93955
WHEN: Saturday March 8, 12-2pm PST
This is a non-violent action to raise awareness and help to drive down Tesla stock. We can legally protest on the sidewalk as long as we don't obstruct pedestrian or vehicle traffic.
Our intention IS NOT to threaten or antagonize Tesla employees or owners in any way. We are protesting Elon Musk and his fascist coup of the federal government, not our fellow citizens. Tesla dealerships are owned by the company and are not local small businesses. This location has plenty of room on the sidewalk and visibility to passing cars.
PLEASE BRING high visibility signs that can be easily and quickly read by passing motorists. Bring water and snacks. Bring your friends and share this event anywhere you can.
⚡ Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.
⚡ Hurting Tesla is stopping Musk.
⚡ Stopping Musk will help save lives and our democracy.
The stakes couldn’t be higher. No one is coming to save us—not politicians, not the media.
#TeslaTakedown #BoycottTesla
