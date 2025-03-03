top
Peninsula
Peninsula
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Peninsula Government & Elections Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

Demonstrators Call Out Musk at Palo Alto Tesla HQ

by Fight Back
Mon, Mar 3, 2025 11:54PM
Tesla employees were directed to stay indoors during a large protest at the front doors of the company's engineering headquarters in Palo Alto.
Tesla employees were directed to stay indoors during a large protest at the front doors of the company's engineering headquarters in Palo...
original image (5322x3074)
Photos by Guy Cummins, ProBonoPhoto
Please credit the photographer

Devastated communities oppose recent government service cuts and mass deportations. "Cuts mean death," said one protester. "We have to fight back."

Aiming at a location where they could directly oppose Musk and his interference in government, activists chose the Tesla engineering headquarters as their target on Feb 28. Over 500 marched from the busy intersection of Page Mill Rd. and El Camino Real to the offices a half mile west at 3000 Hanover. Loud speakers and drummers couldn't be missed by Tesla employees who were told to stay indoors. Palo Alto police were present to assist the Tesla Security team. Undaunted demonstrators shouted their demands through a bull horn, calling out Musk for firing over 70,000 federal employees and alarming people with cuts to medical aid.
§Flush twice
by Fight Back
Mon, Mar 3, 2025 11:54PM
sm_guycflushtwice.jpg
original image (7111x4743)
§Taking over street and sidewalk
by Fight Back
Mon, Mar 3, 2025 11:54PM
sm_guycstreet3.jpg
original image (7952x4536)
§America Needs Unions
by Fight Back
Mon, Mar 3, 2025 11:54PM
sm_guycamericaneeds.jpg
original image (7952x5304)
§Crush ICE!
by Fight Back
Mon, Mar 3, 2025 11:54PM
sm_guyccrush_ice.jpg
original image (5411x3607)
§Elon is a Dip Shit sign
by Fight Back
Mon, Mar 3, 2025 11:54PM
sm_guycdipshit.jpg
original image (5195x3463)
§Grumpy old vet cap
by Fight Back
Mon, Mar 3, 2025 11:54PM
sm_guycgrumpyoldvet.jpg
original image (5472x3648)
§Hats and caps in the sun
by Fight Back
Mon, Mar 3, 2025 11:54PM
sm_guycpalhat.jpg
original image (5472x3648)
§SEIU and camera wielding
by Fight Back
Mon, Mar 3, 2025 11:54PM
sm_guycseiukokutoyo.jpg
original image (5472x3648)
§ICE is kidnapping
by Fight Back
Mon, Mar 3, 2025 11:54PM
sm_guycstopicekidnapping.jpg
original image (5472x3648)
§Breeching the campus
by Fight Back
Mon, Mar 3, 2025 11:54PM
sm_guyc3000hanover.jpg
original image (7617x5081)
§All along the doorways
by Fight Back
Mon, Mar 3, 2025 11:54PM
sm_guycteslafront.jpg
original image (7874x4523)
§Silicon Valley Immigration Committee in Attendance
by Fight Back
Mon, Mar 3, 2025 11:54PM
sm_guycsvimmnkok.jpg
original image (7952x5304)
§Bold organizer from Working Partnerships
by Fight Back
Mon, Mar 3, 2025 11:54PM
sm_guycjphot.jpg
original image (7952x5304)
§Speaker
by Fight Back
Mon, Mar 3, 2025 11:54PM
sm_guycjpngal.jpg
original image (5472x3648)
§Arms Crossed
by Fight Back
Mon, Mar 3, 2025 11:54PM
sm_guycarmscrossed.jpg
original image (5472x3648)
§No Elon
by Fight Back
Mon, Mar 3, 2025 11:54PM
sm_guycpetershubby.jpg
original image (7952x5304)
§Aftermath back at the starting point
by Fight Back
Mon, Mar 3, 2025 11:54PM
sm_guycgrnsend.jpg
original image (5014x7517)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$360.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code