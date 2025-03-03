Demonstrators Call Out Musk at Palo Alto Tesla HQ by Fight Back

Tesla employees were directed to stay indoors during a large protest at the front doors of the company's engineering headquarters in Palo Alto.

Photos by Guy Cummins, ProBonoPhoto

Devastated communities oppose recent government service cuts and mass deportations. "Cuts mean death," said one protester. "We have to fight back."



Aiming at a location where they could directly oppose Musk and his interference in government, activists chose the Tesla engineering headquarters as their target on Feb 28. Over 500 marched from the busy intersection of Page Mill Rd. and El Camino Real to the offices a half mile west at 3000 Hanover. Loud speakers and drummers couldn't be missed by Tesla employees who were told to stay indoors. Palo Alto police were present to assist the Tesla Security team. Undaunted demonstrators shouted their demands through a bull horn, calling out Musk for firing over 70,000 federal employees and alarming people with cuts to medical aid.