Sunnyvale: Protest Elon Musk's Illegal Government Takeover

Date:

Saturday, March 08, 2025

Time:

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Tesla Takedown

Location Details:

Tesla Showroom, 750 E El Camino Real, Sunnyvale

We are taking action at Tesla. Last week we had a great showing in front of the Tesla showroom in Sunnyvale but we need to keep up the pressure! For this event we'll be picketing in front of the showroom, we won't be taking disruptive action.



Elon Musk and his lackeys are carrying out a vicious administrative coup against our government that threatens our freedoms, our future, and our way of life as Americans. Time to speak loudly and publicly: NO MORE!



WHAT: A nonviolent rally outside of the Sunnyvale Tesla showroom. Let's show the world that Silicon Valley knows who Elon is and we won't tolerate his threat to democracy! Actions like this one can help to push down Tesla's stock price and directly reduce Elon's power.



WHERE: Tesla Sunnyvale Sales Office, 750 E. El Camino Real, Sunnyvale



WHEN: Saturday March 8, 2-4 PM PST



This is a nonviolent action. We'll stay on sidewalks and won't obstruct traffic. We won't enter the business, nor stop people from entering or exiting the property. No violence or threats against anyone, or destruction/vandalism of property, will be tolerated. Tesla dealerships are owned by the company, so we aren't impacting a small business, and this location is chosen because of its high public visibility.



BRING high-contrast signs with letters at least 8" high or bigger so that passing motorists traveling @40 mph can read them.



Suggested text for signs:



- Honk for democracy!

- Don't Buy Tesla

- Stop Elon's Coup

- "You're Better Than Tesla"

This message appeals to the status-consciousness of the viewer and is a good alternative to shaming Tesla drivers.

- "Don't Buy a Musk-mobile"

This is a good way to rebrand Tesla as tied to Musk

- "Unplug Mad King Musk"

- "Sell While You Can (No TSLA)"





Be creative, but remember that passing motorists won't have time to read more than three words on your sign, maybe six at the very maximum if at gigantic billboard-type sign size. Please also avoid repeating right-wing frames that bash immigrants. And remember, Tesla owners are not the focus of this action. We want Tesla owners to feel welcome in our movement so we can encourage them to move away from the company, whether that's by trading in their vehicle for an EV from another manufacturer or forgoing service appointments at Tesla dealerships.



Take the bus, or park across the street at the Safeway shopping plaza at 785 East El Camino. There's a Michael's Crafts in the Safeway plaza if you want to arrive early and purchase sign-making materials. If we have enough attendees, we can expand to the sidewalk on the Safeway side and get even more visibility along El Camino.



⚡ Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.

⚡ Hurting Tesla is stopping Musk.

⚡ Stopping Musk will help save lives and our democracy.



The stakes couldn’t be higher. No one is coming to save us—not politicians, not the media.



#TeslaTakedown #BoycottTesla