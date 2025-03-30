From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Tesla Takedown in Global Day of Action Targets Marin Tesla Dealer
Fourth week of actions at Corte Madera Tesla includes veterans, young and old
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar(Corte Madera, March 29) - A large banner facing the traffic on highway 101 proclaimed "Store Closing, Everything Must Go." The nearby overpass displayed banners saying "Tesla Funds Hate, "Boycott Tesla," "Fight Oligarchy."
Propriety was cast aside as Trump was referred to as the "Orange Turd" and another sign suggested "Hey Elon, forget Mars and go explore Uranus."
Well dressed, elderly women screamed invective and shook their fists. A sign said "Now you've pissed off grandma." A very "middle American" looking man sported a black t-shirt that shouted "Resist."
The temperature is rising. A man came up to me, told me he had a background in law enforcement and "security." He darkly hinted that serious protest escalation was afoot. No, he would not email, signal or text me. I told him to write me a letter.
An artist was painting a pretty good view of the scene.
A man with a black maga hat and an American flag with a note saying ""thank you Elon" walked around attempting to start conversations. He had limited success.
A big pickup truck containing Trumpers and a mean looking dog drove by and deliberately skidded to raise dust on the under construction roadway.
The Tesla dealer had many more Cybertrucks on hand than the week before. Are they not selling? And several people slowly drove by to show off their new non-Tesla electric car.
Big national action planned for April 5.
