San Francisco: Tesla Takedown Protest

Sunday, March 09, 2025

1:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Protest

Tesla Takedown

Sidewalk outside Tesla Dealership

999 Van Ness Ave.

San Francisco, CA 94109

STOP THE FASCIST COUP!



San Francisco: #TeslaTakedown Pro-Democracy Protest



Sunday, March 09, 2025 at 1:00 PM



Sidewalk outside Tesla dealership, 999 Van Ness Ave., San Francisco, CA 94109



We are taking action at Tesla.



⚡ Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.



⚡ Hurting Tesla is stopping Musk.



⚡ Stopping Musk will help save lives and our democracy.



The stakes couldn’t be higher. No one is coming to save us—not politicians, not the media.



#TeslaTakedown #BoycottTesla

