San Francisco: Tesla Takedown Protest
Date:
Sunday, March 09, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Tesla Takedown
Location Details:
Sidewalk outside Tesla Dealership
999 Van Ness Ave.
San Francisco, CA 94109
STOP THE FASCIST COUP!
San Francisco: #TeslaTakedown Pro-Democracy Protest
Sunday, March 09, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Sidewalk outside Tesla dealership, 999 Van Ness Ave., San Francisco, CA 94109
We are taking action at Tesla.
⚡ Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.
⚡ Hurting Tesla is stopping Musk.
⚡ Stopping Musk will help save lives and our democracy.
The stakes couldn’t be higher. No one is coming to save us—not politicians, not the media.
#TeslaTakedown #BoycottTesla
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/tesla-tak...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 5, 2025 10:08PM
