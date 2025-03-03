Tesla Engineering HQ Target of Local Anger by March on Tesla

Hundreds marched on February 28. They said they will return. In the meantime there are protests at nearby dealership locations every weekend and even some weekdays. Check out the url here.

Photos: Rachel Podlishevsky, ProBonoPhoto

Please credit the photographer



On February 28, immigrants rights and health care activists, union supporters and Raging Grannies marched up Page Mill Road to the Tesla Engineering headquarters denouncing the federal administration and Elon Musk’s shocking level of influence in it.



The Palo Alto Police Department assisted Tesla security with "protecting" the large campus. Nevertheless demonstrators went straight to the front door and rallied. Amongst the protesters were Janitors for Justice, SEIU members, and many San Jose based organizations including Silicon Valley Immigration Committee, San Jose Against War, and the San Jose Peace and Justice Center. Rally leaders did an awesome job keeping hundreds of protesters invigorated and safe. Shout out to Working Partnerships and Bay Resistance!