Peninsula Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Tesla Engineering HQ Target of Local Anger

by March on Tesla
Mon, Mar 3, 2025 3:50PM
Hundreds marched on February 28. They said they will return. In the meantime there are protests at nearby dealership locations every weekend and even some weekdays. Check out the url here.
Hundreds marched on February 28. They said they will return. In the meantime there are protests at nearby dealership locations every week...
original image (3256x2171)
Photos: Rachel Podlishevsky, ProBonoPhoto
Please credit the photographer

On February 28, immigrants rights and health care activists, union supporters and Raging Grannies marched up Page Mill Road to the Tesla Engineering headquarters denouncing the federal administration and Elon Musk’s shocking level of influence in it.

The Palo Alto Police Department assisted Tesla security with "protecting" the large campus. Nevertheless demonstrators went straight to the front door and rallied. Amongst the protesters were Janitors for Justice, SEIU members, and many San Jose based organizations including Silicon Valley Immigration Committee, San Jose Against War, and the San Jose Peace and Justice Center. Rally leaders did an awesome job keeping hundreds of protesters invigorated and safe. Shout out to Working Partnerships and Bay Resistance!
For more information: http://www.teslatakedown.com
§Starting point at sculpture
by March on Tesla
Mon, Mar 3, 2025 3:50PM
sm_rachelgrannies.jpg
original image (2978x2362)
At intersection of Page Mill and El Camino Real in Palo Alto.
http://www.teslatakedown.com
§Truck in march
by March on Tesla
Mon, Mar 3, 2025 3:50PM
sm_racheltruck.jpg
original image (3256x2171)
http://www.teslatakedown.com
§Save Our Services
by March on Tesla
Mon, Mar 3, 2025 3:50PM
sm_rachelsos.jpg
original image (3000x2293)
http://www.teslatakedown.com
§Everpresent Dance of Peace
by March on Tesla
Mon, Mar 3, 2025 3:50PM
sm_rachelbutterly.jpg
original image (3256x2171)
As always, leading us forward!
http://www.teslatakedown.com
§TV cams captured the scene
by March on Tesla
Mon, Mar 3, 2025 3:50PM
sm_rachelseiutv.jpg
original image (3004x2171)
corporate media was unusually favorable for the most part
http://www.teslatakedown.com
§curvy Page Mill Rd.
by March on Tesla
Mon, Mar 3, 2025 3:50PM
sm_rachelroadcurves.jpg
original image (3056x2037)
http://www.teslatakedown.com
§Keep families together
by March on Tesla
Mon, Mar 3, 2025 3:50PM
sm_rachelkeepfam.jpg
original image (3056x2037)
http://www.teslatakedown.com
§Placards targeted cyber trucks
by March on Tesla
Mon, Mar 3, 2025 3:50PM
sm_rachelplacards.jpg
original image (3256x2171)
http://www.teslatakedown.com
§In this photo you can see...
by March on Tesla
Mon, Mar 3, 2025 3:50PM
sm_rachelinroadwithcars.jpg
original image (3256x2171)
Marchers stepping in to take the roadway from cars. Many drivers indicated they were approving!
http://www.teslatakedown.com
§Calls for no more transphobia
by March on Tesla
Mon, Mar 3, 2025 3:50PM
sm_rachelnonbinary.jpg
original image (3032x2187)
http://www.teslatakedown.com
§SEIU and immigrant rights organizations
by March on Tesla
Mon, Mar 3, 2025 3:50PM
sm_rachelseiuplus.jpg
original image (3256x2171)
http://www.teslatakedown.com
§fight back!
by March on Tesla
Mon, Mar 3, 2025 3:50PM
sm_rachelfightback.jpg
original image (3106x2171)
http://www.teslatakedown.com
§drummers in the march
by March on Tesla
Mon, Mar 3, 2025 3:50PM
sm_racheldrumsmarch.jpg
original image (3256x2171)
http://www.teslatakedown.com
§Janitors Sweep Away...
by March on Tesla
Mon, Mar 3, 2025 3:50PM
sm_rachelfrs.jpg
original image (1771x3056)
Fascism, Racism, Sexism!
http://www.teslatakedown.com
§Heading up Page Mill
by March on Tesla
Mon, Mar 3, 2025 3:50PM
sm_rachelfollowtruck.jpg
original image (3256x2171)
http://www.teslatakedown.com
§Stop Musk
by March on Tesla
Mon, Mar 3, 2025 3:50PM
sm_rachelstopmusk.jpg
original image (3256x2171)
http://www.teslatakedown.com
§Arriving at engineering HQ to find... Cybertruck in parking lot
by March on Tesla
Mon, Mar 3, 2025 3:50PM
sm_rachelcybertruck.jpg
original image (3056x2037)
http://www.teslatakedown.com
