See a Tesla Dealership Demo? Join In! by Palo Altans Detest Tesla

Neighborhood residents near the Palo Alto Tesla dealership came to see what the ruckus was all about on March 15. They saw, the approved, and then they grabbed up some of the extra signs to join the action.

Photos: Steve Chan, ProBonoPhoto

Please credit the photographer



The afternoon of March 15 saw yet another action at the Palo Alto Tesla dealership and it was at least as big as the one the previous week with hundreds turning out! Watch indybay calendar for occasional time changes, but most Saturdays Palo Alto's protest is 1:30 to 3:30 on Saturday afternoons. (There are also demonstrations here on Wednesdays from 4 to 6pm). Always a good time, the coming weeks will be even more colorful as an increasing number of demonstrators are planning to come in costume! The Raging Grannies who are regulars need no encouragement.

