Peninsula Government & Elections

See a Tesla Dealership Demo? Join In!

by Palo Altans Detest Tesla
Tue, Mar 18, 2025 3:48AM
Neighborhood residents near the Palo Alto Tesla dealership came to see what the ruckus was all about on March 15. They saw, the approved, and then they grabbed up some of the extra signs to join the action.
original image (2048x1365)
Photos: Steve Chan, ProBonoPhoto
Please credit the photographer

The afternoon of March 15 saw yet another action at the Palo Alto Tesla dealership and it was at least as big as the one the previous week with hundreds turning out! Watch indybay calendar for occasional time changes, but most Saturdays Palo Alto's protest is 1:30 to 3:30 on Saturday afternoons. (There are also demonstrations here on Wednesdays from 4 to 6pm). Always a good time, the coming weeks will be even more colorful as an increasing number of demonstrators are planning to come in costume! The Raging Grannies who are regulars need no encouragement.
§See trees
by Palo Altans Detest Tesla
Tue, Mar 18, 2025 3:48AM
sm_sct15trees.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
§Stop Trump Stop Elon
by Palo Altans Detest Tesla
Tue, Mar 18, 2025 3:48AM
sm_sct15stop_trump_stop_elon.jpg
original image (1365x2048)
§Raging Grannies
by Palo Altans Detest Tesla
Tue, Mar 18, 2025 3:48AM
sm_screenshot_2025-03-18_at_3.13.42_am.jpg
original image (1560x1478)
§No subsidies
by Palo Altans Detest Tesla
Tue, Mar 18, 2025 3:48AM
sm_sct15nosubsidies.jpg
original image (1365x2048)
§cybertruck in showroom window
by Palo Altans Detest Tesla
Tue, Mar 18, 2025 3:48AM
sm_sct15reflection.jpg
original image (2048x1399)
§Diversity is a bad word? These demonstrators don't think so!
by Palo Altans Detest Tesla
Tue, Mar 18, 2025 3:48AM
sm_sct15adrianna_diversity.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
§Wake Up, Americans!
by Palo Altans Detest Tesla
Tue, Mar 18, 2025 3:48AM
sm_sct15_wakeup.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
§Ironically, a VA hospital is nearby
by Palo Altans Detest Tesla
Tue, Mar 18, 2025 3:48AM
sm_sct15_vet_hospital.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
§Musk Must Go!
by Palo Altans Detest Tesla
Tue, Mar 18, 2025 3:48AM
sm_sct15_toyoo_musk_go.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
§Fighting Fascism since 1944 Sign
by Palo Altans Detest Tesla
Tue, Mar 18, 2025 3:48AM
sm_sct15_fights_fascism_car.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
§Acronym for DOGE
by Palo Altans Detest Tesla
Tue, Mar 18, 2025 3:48AM
sm_sct15_doge_acro.jpg
original image (1482x2048)
§Piled Up near the Entrance
by Palo Altans Detest Tesla
Tue, Mar 18, 2025 3:48AM
sm_sct15_entrance.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
§Hands Off Medicare Hands Off Social Security!
by Palo Altans Detest Tesla
Tue, Mar 18, 2025 3:48AM
sm_sct15_hands_off_med.jpg
original image (2048x1365)
