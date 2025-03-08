Corte Madera: Veterans TeslaTakedown

Date:

Saturday, March 08, 2025

Time:

3:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Roger Powelson

Location Details:

Corte Madera Tesla

201 Casa Buena Drive

Veterans and your supporters, there's another battle we need you to fight...and win! Every Saturday from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., fly your insignia, wear your hats, show everyone you're not to be messed with.



We are taking action at Tesla.



⚡ Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.



⚡ Hurting Tesla is stopping Musk.



⚡ Stopping Musk will help save lives and our democracy.



The stakes couldn’t be higher. No one is coming to save us—not politicians, not the media.



#TeslaTakedown #BoycottTesla

