From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palo Alto Protest of Elon Musk's Fascist Government Takeover
Date:
Saturday, March 08, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Palo Alto Indivisible Plus
Location Details:
Tesla Showroom 180 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94306 US
We are taking action at Tesla.
⚡ Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.
⚡ Hurting Tesla is stopping Musk.
⚡ Stopping Musk will help save lives and our democracy.
The stakes couldn’t be higher. No one is coming to save us—not politicians, not the media.
#TeslaTakedown #BoycottTesla #NaziMusk #DefundTwitter #TeslaTakeOver #SaveOurServices #SaveOurNationalParks
In solidarity with the Sat, March 8th at 2pm Sunnyvale Tesla protest, we'll see you in front of the Tesla showroom in Palo Alto, as we need to keep up the pressure! For this event we'll be picketing in front of the showroom, we won't be taking disruptive violent action. Hey, maybe Joan Baez, Indivisible Members and some of The Raging Grannies will be there.
Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.Hurting Tesla is stopping Musk.
Bring whistles and any percussion instruments. More cowbell please!
-33% of all US Tesla sales are in California
-11% of all global Tesla sales are in California
-Tesla sells about 40,000 cars each quarter in California
-About half of these sales (20,000) are in the San Francisco Bay Area.
-How many of these 20,000 sales can we stop?
"Billionaires were getting $10 billion richer every day in January. Just one month later, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Larry Ellison, and Mark Zuckerberg have lost a combined total of $138 billion."
In solidarity, please add #LatinoFreeze or #LatinoFreezeMovement to placards.
⚡ Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.
⚡ Hurting Tesla is stopping Musk.
⚡ Stopping Musk will help save lives and our democracy.
The stakes couldn’t be higher. No one is coming to save us—not politicians, not the media.
#TeslaTakedown #BoycottTesla #NaziMusk #DefundTwitter #TeslaTakeOver #SaveOurServices #SaveOurNationalParks
In solidarity with the Sat, March 8th at 2pm Sunnyvale Tesla protest, we'll see you in front of the Tesla showroom in Palo Alto, as we need to keep up the pressure! For this event we'll be picketing in front of the showroom, we won't be taking disruptive violent action. Hey, maybe Joan Baez, Indivisible Members and some of The Raging Grannies will be there.
Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.Hurting Tesla is stopping Musk.
Bring whistles and any percussion instruments. More cowbell please!
-33% of all US Tesla sales are in California
-11% of all global Tesla sales are in California
-Tesla sells about 40,000 cars each quarter in California
-About half of these sales (20,000) are in the San Francisco Bay Area.
-How many of these 20,000 sales can we stop?
"Billionaires were getting $10 billion richer every day in January. Just one month later, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Larry Ellison, and Mark Zuckerberg have lost a combined total of $138 billion."
In solidarity, please add #LatinoFreeze or #LatinoFreezeMovement to placards.
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/protest-e...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 4, 2025 10:06PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network