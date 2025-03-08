Palo Alto Protest of Elon Musk's Fascist Government Takeover

Date:

Saturday, March 08, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Palo Alto Indivisible Plus

Location Details:

Tesla Showroom 180 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94306 US

We are taking action at Tesla.



⚡ Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.



⚡ Hurting Tesla is stopping Musk.

⚡ Stopping Musk will help save lives and our democracy.



The stakes couldn’t be higher. No one is coming to save us—not politicians, not the media.



#TeslaTakedown #BoycottTesla #NaziMusk #DefundTwitter #TeslaTakeOver #SaveOurServices #SaveOurNationalParks



In solidarity with the Sat, March 8th at 2pm Sunnyvale Tesla protest, we'll see you in front of the Tesla showroom in Palo Alto, as we need to keep up the pressure! For this event we'll be picketing in front of the showroom, we won't be taking disruptive violent action. Hey, maybe Joan Baez, Indivisible Members and some of The Raging Grannies will be there.



Bring whistles and any percussion instruments. More cowbell please!



-33% of all US Tesla sales are in California



-11% of all global Tesla sales are in California



-Tesla sells about 40,000 cars each quarter in California



-About half of these sales (20,000) are in the San Francisco Bay Area.



-How many of these 20,000 sales can we stop?



"Billionaires were getting $10 billion richer every day in January. Just one month later, Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Larry Ellison, and Mark Zuckerberg have lost a combined total of $138 billion."



In solidarity, please add #LatinoFreeze or #LatinoFreezeMovement to placards.