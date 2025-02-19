top
U.S. Government & Elections Labor & Workers

Stop Musk: Save Our Services

Date:
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Time:
5:30 PM - 5:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Ilona
Email:
Phone:
570-650-1105
Location Details:
Rally at you local Tesla Store
On Wednesday, Feb 19th, federal workers and everyday Americans are coming together to say NO to Elon Musk's push to gut federal services and impose mass layoffs.

Find a Save Our Services day of action event near you!

And no matter where you are, you can participate on Feb 19th by taking a selfie while wearing red, white, and/or blue with a message about the federal services you benefit from or provide, then post online with #SaveOurServices
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/event_campaigns/...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Feb 18, 2025 9:34PM
