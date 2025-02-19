Stop Musk: Save Our Services

Date:

Wednesday, February 19, 2025

Time:

5:30 PM - 5:30 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Ilona

Email:

Phone:

570-650-1105

Location Details:

Rally at you local Tesla Store

On Wednesday, Feb 19th, federal workers and everyday Americans are coming together to say NO to Elon Musk's push to gut federal services and impose mass layoffs.



Find a Save Our Services day of action event near you!



And no matter where you are, you can participate on Feb 19th by taking a selfie while wearing red, white, and/or blue with a message about the federal services you benefit from or provide, then post online with #SaveOurServices