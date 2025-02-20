From the Open-Publishing Calendar
The Class War: A Vet Speaks Out at SF Tesla with Federal Workers about Musk, DOGE & Trump
The class war on federal workers and veterans was the focus of a presentation by veteran Ricardo Ortiz who spoke at a rally at San Francisco Tesla on February 19, 2025. He talked about the Musk DOGE Trump wrecking operation at the Veterans Administration and the fascist agenda to privatize the entire government.
As part of a national day of action, rallies were held around the country to protest the massive layoffs and union busting at the VA, EPA, OSHA, EEOC and many other government agencies.
At a federal labor community rally at the Tesla dealership in San Francisco, veteran Ricardo Ortiz spoke about the attack on veterans, privatization and the need for united working class action against these fascist attacks.
He also reported that the Democrats as well as pushed privatization of the government as well and a labor workers party is needed to defend working people
Additional Media:
STOP The Layoffs! Fed Workers Rally Against Musk & Trump & Speak Out At Tesla SF
https://youtu.be/YQodycfTXjk
Tesla Fremont Auto Worker Quits In Protest Of Racist & Fascist Musk & Trump
https://youtu.be/__SK3Sz2f1U
Hundreds Protest Fascist Musk At Berkeley Tesla Dealership-Time To Fight Back
https://youtu.be/t2A7BHTnYuU
Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/2h7PaAHyjak
