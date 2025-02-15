Tesla Protest Electrifies Activists by Phil Pasquini

CORTE MADERA, CA (02-15) – At Tesla dealerships across the globe on February 15 protesters demonstrated and picketed the company’s showrooms in making their voices heard in defiance of the actions taken against the US government by Elon Musk. They characterized Musk’s special status without a legal position as that of an “unelected, unvetted, unconfirmed” official and his work as an “unhinged crime spree against the American people.”

In furtherance of their criticism they noted that his “…minions have made clear their disdain for the temporary restraining orders and other legal proceedings against their illegal shutdown of Congressionally created agencies and departments, illegal bullying of Federal employees, dangerous intrusion into government databases, and even apparent theft of already-disbursed New York City Funds.”

Today’s action, #Teslatakedown is calling for a boycott of the company’s cars and for owners to sell their Tesla’s, investors to dump their stock and for citizens to join their picket lines in stopping Musk and “help save lives and our democracy.” The protesters organized by Troublemakers, Seattle, are sending a very clear message to Musk that they will continue to escalate their actions if the “lawlessness continues” which one person described as a full blown “coup.”



Standing in front of the dealership abutting a busy freeway, the activists referred to the billionaire as “(F)elon,” while holding signs offering advice to passersby. “Don’t buy Swastikars,” “Pull the plug on Elon,” “Deport Musk” and “Send Elon to Mars Now!” Their presence was acknowledged by supporters who enthusiastically blew their horns in solidarity while some car shoppers milled around the dealership and a few others picked up their new cars.



The overall objective of today’s action according to a member of Troublemakers is to affect “Musk’s cash machine in diminishing his power” using “…protests and boycotts [as] one of the levers most readily at hand for regular people.”



Unfortunately, some radical activists have been taking out their dislike and contempt for Tesla and all things Musk by vandalizing dealerships and cars both here and in Europe where his Nazi salute during Trump’s inauguration “stuck a raw nerve” in Germany. In Berlin, activists projected the image of Musk giving the Nazi salute onto a Tesla factory wall along with the word “Heil.” His popularity both there and here at home has been eclipsed by his speaking out in support of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) political party that espouses its desire to overthrow the German government and is known for its antisemitic and racist comments.



One protester urgently pointed out that “Every day that passes, more is lost, and the harder it gets to rebuild the decades of work and trust that he’s destroying.”



On another front, the State Department earlier this week announced that its purchase of $400 million of armored Tesla Cybertrucks has been suspended. The optics of going through with the purchase at this time would be difficult to justify.





Report and photos by Phil Pasquini



