top
North Bay
North Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
North Bay / Marin Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Tesla Protest Electrifies Activists

by Phil Pasquini
Sat, Feb 15, 2025 7:53PM
At Tesla dealerships across the globe on February 15 protesters demonstrated and picketed the company’s showrooms in making their voices heard in defiance of the actions taken against the US government by Elon Musk.
At Tesla dealerships across the globe on February 15 protesters demonstrated and picketed the company’s showrooms in making their voices ...
original image (2000x1335)
CORTE MADERA, CA (02-15) – At Tesla dealerships across the globe on February 15 protesters demonstrated and picketed the company’s showrooms in making their voices heard in defiance of the actions taken against the US government by Elon Musk. They characterized Musk’s special status without a legal position as that of an “unelected, unvetted, unconfirmed” official and his work as an “unhinged crime spree against the American people.”
In furtherance of their criticism they noted that his “…minions have made clear their disdain for the temporary restraining orders and other legal proceedings against their illegal shutdown of Congressionally created agencies and departments, illegal bullying of Federal employees, dangerous intrusion into government databases, and even apparent theft of already-disbursed New York City Funds.”
Today’s action, #Teslatakedown is calling for a boycott of the company’s cars and for owners to sell their Tesla’s, investors to dump their stock and for citizens to join their picket lines in stopping Musk and “help save lives and our democracy.” The protesters organized by Troublemakers, Seattle, are sending a very clear message to Musk that they will continue to escalate their actions if the “lawlessness continues” which one person described as a full blown “coup.”

Standing in front of the dealership abutting a busy freeway, the activists referred to the billionaire as “(F)elon,” while holding signs offering advice to passersby. “Don’t buy Swastikars,” “Pull the plug on Elon,” “Deport Musk” and “Send Elon to Mars Now!” Their presence was acknowledged by supporters who enthusiastically blew their horns in solidarity while some car shoppers milled around the dealership and a few others picked up their new cars.

The overall objective of today’s action according to a member of Troublemakers is to affect “Musk’s cash machine in diminishing his power” using “…protests and boycotts [as] one of the levers most readily at hand for regular people.”

Unfortunately, some radical activists have been taking out their dislike and contempt for Tesla and all things Musk by vandalizing dealerships and cars both here and in Europe where his Nazi salute during Trump’s inauguration “stuck a raw nerve” in Germany. In Berlin, activists projected the image of Musk giving the Nazi salute onto a Tesla factory wall along with the word “Heil.” His popularity both there and here at home has been eclipsed by his speaking out in support of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) political party that espouses its desire to overthrow the German government and is known for its antisemitic and racist comments.

One protester urgently pointed out that “Every day that passes, more is lost, and the harder it gets to rebuild the decades of work and trust that he’s destroying.”

On another front, the State Department earlier this week announced that its purchase of $400 million of armored Tesla Cybertrucks has been suspended. The optics of going through with the purchase at this time would be difficult to justify.


Report and photos by Phil Pasquini

© 2025 nuzeink all rights reserved worldwide
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Sat, Feb 15, 2025 7:53PM
sm_2_l1120676_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Sat, Feb 15, 2025 7:53PM
sm_3_l1120674_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Sat, Feb 15, 2025 7:53PM
sm_4_l1120693_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Sat, Feb 15, 2025 7:53PM
sm_5_l1120705_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1334)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Sat, Feb 15, 2025 7:53PM
sm_6_l1120716_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Sat, Feb 15, 2025 7:53PM
sm_7_l1120680_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Sat, Feb 15, 2025 7:53PM
sm_8_l1120711_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Sat, Feb 15, 2025 7:53PM
sm_9_l1111416_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$185.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code