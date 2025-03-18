Hometown of Tesla Protest by Palo Alto Tesla Dealership Demo

Protests against Musk at Tesla dealerships are spreading like wildfire and Tesla sales are getting extinguished.



Photos by Jim Colton, ProBonoPhoto.

Please credit the photographer.



Tesla was born and bred in Palo Alto and hundreds of protesters chose this location to protest on March 15, some coming from the East Bay and San Francisco. Sidewalks on both sides of the El Camino filled, demonstrators took to the median strip. Honking cars and trucks indicated widespread approval of the message: Elon has got to go!