Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area
Peninsula Government & Elections

Hometown of Tesla Protest

by Palo Alto Tesla Dealership Demo
Tue, Mar 18, 2025 2:38AM
Protests against Musk at Tesla dealerships are spreading like wildfire and Tesla sales are getting extinguished.
Protests against Musk at Tesla dealerships are spreading like wildfire and Tesla sales are getting extinguished.
original image (2000x939)
Photos by Jim Colton, ProBonoPhoto.
Please credit the photographer.

Tesla was born and bred in Palo Alto and hundreds of protesters chose this location to protest on March 15, some coming from the East Bay and San Francisco. Sidewalks on both sides of the El Camino filled, demonstrators took to the median strip. Honking cars and trucks indicated widespread approval of the message: Elon has got to go!
§"Bestie Give Up Your Tessie" placard in center
by Palo Alto Tesla Dealership Demo
Tue, Mar 18, 2025 2:38AM
sm_tm15jctessie.jpg
original image (2000x1219)
§Billionaire Tears
by Palo Alto Tesla Dealership Demo
Tue, Mar 18, 2025 2:38AM
sm_tm15jctears.jpg
original image (1346x2000)
§Trump loves...
by Palo Alto Tesla Dealership Demo
Tue, Mar 18, 2025 2:38AM
sm_tm15jcswasticars.jpg
original image (2000x1930)
Swasticars!
§He's STELON!
by Palo Alto Tesla Dealership Demo
Tue, Mar 18, 2025 2:38AM
sm_tm15jcstelon.jpg
original image (1210x2000)
§Reflection in Showroom Window
by Palo Alto Tesla Dealership Demo
Tue, Mar 18, 2025 2:38AM
sm_tm15jcreflection.jpg
original image (2000x1510)
§Patron Saint of Economic Collapse Trump
by Palo Alto Tesla Dealership Demo
Tue, Mar 18, 2025 2:38AM
sm_tm15jcpatronsaint.jpg
original image (1817x2000)
§All along the ECR
by Palo Alto Tesla Dealership Demo
Tue, Mar 18, 2025 2:38AM
sm_tm15jclong.jpg
original image (2000x634)
§Fuck Those Guys
by Palo Alto Tesla Dealership Demo
Tue, Mar 18, 2025 2:38AM
sm_tm15jcfuck.jpg
original image (2000x1957)
§Resist Now
by Palo Alto Tesla Dealership Demo
Tue, Mar 18, 2025 2:38AM
sm_tm15jcdick.jpg
original image (2000x1427)
§A Raging Granny Says: Now You've Pissed Off Grandma
by Palo Alto Tesla Dealership Demo
Tue, Mar 18, 2025 2:38AM
sm_tm15jcconsuelo.jpg
original image (919x2000)
§Cars go by and honk approval
by Palo Alto Tesla Dealership Demo
Tue, Mar 18, 2025 2:38AM
sm_tm15jccarspeed.jpg
original image (2000x1260)
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
