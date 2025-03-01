March 1st Call to Action - Tesla Takedown Berkeley

Date:

Saturday, March 01, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Tesla Takedown Berkeley

Location Details:

1731 Fourth St. Berkeley, CA 94710



We are taking action at Tesla.



⚡ Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.



⚡ Hurting Tesla is stopping Musk.

⚡ Stopping Musk will help save lives and our democracy.



The stakes couldn’t be higher. No one is coming to save us—not politicians, not the media.



#TeslaTakedown #BoycottTesla

