top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco Labor & Workers

Federal Workers on Earth to Musk, Save Our Services

by Phil Pasquinini
Thu, Feb 20, 2025 5:34PM
Federal employees along with ordinary citizens rallied and protested at the now-infamous Tesla showroom here on February 19 to express their solidarity to stop Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) team from gutting federal services through mass layoffs. The nationwide call to action “SOS -Save Our Services day of action!” rallied in defiance to Elon and his minions by demanding that there are “NO cuts to vital services, NO mass layoffs: respect union workers’ contracts” and to “END the funding freeze.”
Federal employees along with ordinary citizens rallied and protested at the now-infamous Tesla showroom here on February 19 to express th...
original image (2000x1335)
SAN FRANCISCO (02-20) – Federal employees along with ordinary citizens rallied and protested at the now-infamous Tesla showroom here on February 19 to express their solidarity to stop Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) team from gutting federal services through mass layoffs. The nationwide call to action “SOS -Save Our Services day of action!” rallied in defiance to Elon and his minions by demanding that there are “NO cuts to vital services, NO mass layoffs: respect union workers’ contracts” and to “END the funding freeze.”

The large sign-carrying crowd kept business away from the showroom where only one lonely salesman stood idle waiting for customers that didn’t materialize. Since Saturday’s protest, the showroom had one of its large corner windows broken. The sidewalk and entrance to the building were blocked by an angry crowd of recently fired federal civil servants and their supporters who heard from several speakers that were almost inaudible due to the continuous honking of horns by passing vehicles in support of the protesters.

One speaker asked the crowd: “When was the last time you saw a forest fire being put out by a billionaire, or the last time you saw a billionaire answer a telephone.” While another suggested that a massive nationwide labor strike should be in the offing to shut things down to demonstrate the seriousness of the nonsensical massive firings.

Federal employees present represented a wide range of government agencies and departments including FEMA, HHS, NPS, TSA, USDA, VA, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and more. Among them were unions representing both federal and private sector employees. One group, the Asian Pacific Labor Alliance, described themselves as “Angry Asians!” Mixed among the crowd, too, were several members from Veterans for Peace along with members of the Teamsters Union. A sign on a second story window of the building earlier this week that read “We hate him too” was missing.

It was not lost on anyone how these hasty and chaotic actions of DOGE are cutting everything in sight through the firings across the federal government that have resulted in innumerable “callous and dangerous” choices. For the lack of a structural approach including the inability of comprehending institutional knowledge and interworkings of programs, the firings represent a serious threat to the wellbeing of the US and its citizens. Another speaker referred to this by addressing how safe Americans have been due to the work of rank-and-file employees who are now unable to provide the necessary and vital services for public health and safety along with national security due to the shortsightedness of DOGE.

Two examples that defy any sense of logic or knowledge other than “to cut for the sake of cutting” are the layoffs of 350 nuclear weapons program workers in the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) part of the Energy Department and those which took place over this past weekend at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

In the aftermath of the NNSA firings, the government hastily attempted to rehire some of the workers four days later after it was realized that their work is vital to our national interests and security including that of a major almost $800 billion nuclear weapons modernization program, the nuclear stockpile and in managing highly radioactive waste sites. Many of the workers did not return due to the instability of the DOGE purge and concern for instability of their futures at the agency. This entire fiasco greenlights to our adversaries that the US nuclear system is unstable, posing a threat to our national security.

The second massive layoff which took place at the FAA endangers the flying public’s air travel safety by eliminating employees in a department that has had a significantly reduced workforce laboring under trying circumstances that in the past few weeks, unfortunately, has seen several fatal crashes. It makes no sense to negatively impact this vital economic transportation mode by the uninitiated whose callousness of pencil and ruler actuarial cost savings further endangers the flying public.

This, while Trump at a recent press conference parroted Elon Musk’s sound bite, in offering without proof, that Social Security is making payments to “millions and millions of people over 100 years old” both living and dead, including one who is “360-years-old.” While this may make for good press and may further convince those who back his cost-cutting efforts, the reality of Trump World and the facts are not aligned in reality.

In an article published in Politifak, a publication of the Poynter Institute, only “0.84% of all Social Security payments are made in error.” One way of accounting for all matters affecting the department including fraud is through the responsibility of an independent Inspector General (IG) whose position is presently vacant due to the Trump purge on January 26 in the firing of 17 IGs, including the then-acting Social Security IG Hannibal “Mike” Ware.

More specifically, an IG is responsible to prevent and detect waste, fraud, misconduct and abuse relating to their agency’s “programs and operations, and to promote economy, efficiency, and effectiveness” therein. Instead of a career IG, we now have Musk and his DOGE minions who are politically motivated in creating “death by a thousand cuts.”

By his actions, Musk seems to be overly afflicted by that terribly contagious and endemic Washington disease, “Potomac Fever.” President Harry Truman described the affliction saying that “When giving a man a job, some of them grew up with the job and some of them swelled up. And those that swelled up had the Potomac fever. It’s a fever that gets into a man’s blood. He begins to think he is greater than the job and he’s greater than the man that appointed him. About the only remedy that a president has under those circumstances is to fire him and start over.”

Report and photos by Phil Pasquini

© 2025 nuzeink all rights reserved worldwide
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquinini
Thu, Feb 20, 2025 5:34PM
sm_2_dsc05528_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1333)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquinini
Thu, Feb 20, 2025 5:34PM
sm_3_l1120978_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquinini
Thu, Feb 20, 2025 5:34PM
sm_4_l1120814_close_we_hate_him_too_copy_2.jpg
original image (2000x1349)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquinini
Thu, Feb 20, 2025 5:34PM
sm_5_l1120980_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquinini
Thu, Feb 20, 2025 5:34PM
sm_7_l1121156_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquinini
Thu, Feb 20, 2025 5:34PM
sm_8_l1121042_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquinini
Thu, Feb 20, 2025 5:34PM
sm_9_l1121054_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquinini
Thu, Feb 20, 2025 5:34PM
sm_l1120987_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquinini
Thu, Feb 20, 2025 5:34PM
sm_l1121004_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquinini
Thu, Feb 20, 2025 5:34PM
sm_l1121008_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquinini
Thu, Feb 20, 2025 5:34PM
sm_l1121011_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquinini
Thu, Feb 20, 2025 5:34PM
sm_l1121014_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquinini
Thu, Feb 20, 2025 5:34PM
sm_l1121019_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquinini
Thu, Feb 20, 2025 5:34PM
sm_l1121029_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquinini
Thu, Feb 20, 2025 5:34PM
sm_l1121032_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquinini
Thu, Feb 20, 2025 5:34PM
sm_l1121043_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquinini
Thu, Feb 20, 2025 5:34PM
sm_l1121118_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquinini
Thu, Feb 20, 2025 5:34PM
sm_l1121137_copy.jpg
original image (2000x1335)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$325.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code