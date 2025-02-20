Hundreds of trade unionists, workers and community members rallied at the San Francisco Tesla dealership on a national day of action on February 19, 2025

Hundreds of Federal workers, trade unionists and community members rallied at at the San Francisco Tesla dealership against the Musk & Trump jobs massacre of Federal workers . Rallies of Federal workers and supporters also took place around the country and was initiated by Federal Unionists Network FAN. They spoke out about the attacks on themselves and what it will mean for the public and working people.The national day of acton took place on February 19, 2025.