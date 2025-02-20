From the Open-Publishing Calendar
STOP The Layoffs! Fed Workers Rally Against Musk & Trump & Speak Out At SF Tesla
Hundreds of trade unionists, workers and community members rallied at the San Francisco Tesla dealership on a national day of action on February 19, 2025
Hundreds of Federal workers, trade unionists and community members rallied at at the San Francisco Tesla dealership against the Musk & Trump jobs massacre of Federal workers . Rallies of Federal workers and supporters also took place around the country and was initiated by Federal Unionists Network FAN. They spoke out about the attacks on themselves and what it will mean for the public and working people.
The national day of acton took place on February 19, 2025.
Additional Media:
Tesla Fremont Auto Worker Quits In Protest Of Racist & Fascist Musk & Trump
https://youtu.be/__SK3Sz2f1U
Hundreds Protest Fascist Musk At Berkeley Tesla Dealership-Time To Fight Back
https://youtu.be/t2A7BHTnYuU
Tesla Fremont MLK Rally Protesting Elon's Racism, Union Busting &Supporting Swedish Tesla Mechanics
https://youtu.be/bPkRwH2Amb0
Musk, Sign A Contract Or Get Out! Nordic Workers To Elon Musk On Tesla Swedish Mechanics Strike
https://youtu.be/UKwj4k0j7P0
Swedish Dockers Blockade Tesla Cars In Solidarity With Striking Tesla Mechanics-No Union Busting
https://youtu.be/6BQ-HN0eu_4
For More Info:
http://www.federalistunionists.net
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/YQodycfTXjk
