San Francisco Labor & Workers

STOP The Layoffs! Fed Workers Rally Against Musk & Trump & Speak Out At SF Tesla

by Labor Video Project
Thu, Feb 20, 2025 12:03AM
Hundreds of trade unionists, workers and community members rallied at the San Francisco Tesla dealership on a national day of action on February 19, 2025
Hundreds of trade unionists, workers and community members rallied at the San Francisco Tesla dealership on a national day of action on F...
original image (1846x1010)
Hundreds of Federal workers, trade unionists and community members rallied at at the San Francisco Tesla dealership against the Musk & Trump jobs massacre of Federal workers . Rallies of Federal workers and supporters also took place around the country and was initiated by Federal Unionists Network FAN. They spoke out about the attacks on themselves and what it will mean for the public and working people.
The national day of acton took place on February 19, 2025.
Additional Media:
Tesla Fremont Auto Worker Quits In Protest Of Racist & Fascist Musk & Trump
https://youtu.be/__SK3Sz2f1U
Hundreds Protest Fascist Musk At Berkeley Tesla Dealership-Time To Fight Back
https://youtu.be/t2A7BHTnYuU
Tesla Fremont MLK Rally Protesting Elon's Racism, Union Busting &Supporting Swedish Tesla Mechanics
https://youtu.be/bPkRwH2Amb0
Musk, Sign A Contract Or Get Out! Nordic Workers To Elon Musk On Tesla Swedish Mechanics Strike
https://youtu.be/UKwj4k0j7P0
Swedish Dockers Blockade Tesla Cars In Solidarity With Striking Tesla Mechanics-No Union Busting
https://youtu.be/6BQ-HN0eu_4
For More Info:
http://www.federalistunionists.net
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/YQodycfTXjk
§Part Of Rally At Tesla
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Feb 20, 2025 12:03AM
sm_tesla_fed_workers_rally_2-19-25.jpg
original image (1280x723)
Rally participants opposed layoffs and privatization of public services and education.
https://youtu.be/YQodycfTXjk
§Send Musk To Mars
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Feb 20, 2025 12:03AM
sm_tesla_fed_rally_send_elon_to_mars.jpg
original image (2904x2689)
Speakers called for Musk to take a trip to Mars NOW
https://youtu.be/YQodycfTXjk
§Musk As Nazi In Front Of SF Tesla Dealership
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Feb 20, 2025 12:03AM
sm_tesla_fascist_salute_2-19-25.jpg
original image (2457x1446)
Musk showed his Nazi salute in front of SF Tesla dealership
https://youtu.be/YQodycfTXjk
§Trade Unionists Joined The Rally At SF Tesla
by Labor Video Project
Thu, Feb 20, 2025 12:03AM
sm_tesla_asian_american_alliance_2-19-25.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Asian American Labor Alliance joined the rally at the SF Tesla Dealership
https://youtu.be/YQodycfTXjk
