Hundreds Protest at Tesla Showroom in Berkeley
Demo at Tesla showroom has grown larger by the week. This time mariachi band and more.
On Saturday, March 1st hundreds of demonstrators converged on the Tesla showroom in Berkeley. What started three weeks ago as a demonstration of about 100 has quadrupled in size to this day's event of 400 or more demonstrators. Early in the day, demonstrators lined the sidewalk and the Tesla property. As the crowd grew, both sidewalks filled and people started to spill into the street. Eventually the street itself filled completely with vocal demonstrators, halting traffic on Fourth street. A mariachi band was on hand, providing lively music. More photos at URL here.
For more information: https://www.probonophoto.org/2025/1Mar25Be...
