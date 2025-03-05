top
East Bay Government & Elections

Hundreds Protest at Tesla Showroom in Berkeley

by Mishaa Degraw
Wed, Mar 5, 2025 12:14AM
Demo at Tesla showroom has grown larger by the week. This time mariachi band and more.
Demo at Tesla showroom has grown larger by the week. This time mariachi band and more.
original image (2880x2159)
On Saturday, March 1st hundreds of demonstrators converged on the Tesla showroom in Berkeley. What started three weeks ago as a demonstration of about 100 has quadrupled in size to this day's event of 400 or more demonstrators. Early in the day, demonstrators lined the sidewalk and the Tesla property. As the crowd grew, both sidewalks filled and people started to spill into the street. Eventually the street itself filled completely with vocal demonstrators, halting traffic on Fourth street. A mariachi band was on hand, providing lively music. More photos at URL here.
For more information: https://www.probonophoto.org/2025/1Mar25Be...
§protest sign
by Mishaa Degraw
Wed, Mar 5, 2025 12:14AM
sm_tesla_demonstration-2.jpg
original image (2880x2159)
https://www.probonophoto.org/2025/1Mar25Be...
§delete musk
by Mishaa Degraw
Wed, Mar 5, 2025 12:14AM
sm_tesla_demonstration-3.jpg
original image (2880x2159)
https://www.probonophoto.org/2025/1Mar25Be...
§the crowd
by Mishaa Degraw
Wed, Mar 5, 2025 12:14AM
sm_tesla_demonstration-4.jpg
original image (2880x2159)
https://www.probonophoto.org/2025/1Mar25Be...
§corruption run a musk
by Mishaa Degraw
Wed, Mar 5, 2025 12:14AM
sm_tesla_demonstration.jpg
original image (2880x2159)
https://www.probonophoto.org/2025/1Mar25Be...
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
