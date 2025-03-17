From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Veterans Join Protest at Tesla on Day After Action at Marin Civic Center
Veterans Are Part of Growing Resistance to Trump-Musk-Tesla
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar(Corte Madera, March 15) - The expanding resistance to the Musk-Trump assault on the nation continued in Corte Madera. The morning saw a massive sequel to the previous week's protest at the Tesla dealership in San Francisco. Word is that that dealership has not sold a single Tesla in two weeks whereas the usual sales volume is three to five cars a week. Many activists then went to their second protest of the day in Corte Madera.
Inconceivably, Trump and his Rasputin have also focused their signature cruelties on those who have lost their health and/or sanity fighting "our" wars. The drastic cuts that are being imposed on the Veterans Administration will deprive millions of veterans from the care and support that has allowed them re-integrate into society. More will end up begging on the streets.
But they are fighting back, joining the fight to bring down Musk by destroying Tesla, the major asset in his $400 billion fortune. Fresh from the previous day's protest at the Marin Civic Center, the veterans joined the action at the Corte Madera Tesla dealership. The protest went on for most of the day with activists relaying each other. T-Rex, the dinosaur was a big hit, providing a good graphic for the ABC news camera and photographers.
While the good people from wealthy Corte Madera had the experience, new for many, of traipsing along the edge of a highway, it showed that when push comes to shove, Americans will, indeed, shove back.
Though Musk, down to his last $200 billion, is not in immediate danger of needing to apply for food stamps, the remarkable unity of the anti-musk movement must provide Trump with an unexpected consequence to his monstrous national scam.
See all high resolution photos here.
