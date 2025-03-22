Tesla Takedown Walnut Creek

Date:

Saturday, March 22, 2025

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Indivisible

Location Details:

1246 Broadway Plaza #1094

Walnut Creek, CA 94596

This a local Indivisible event! Join us EVERY Saturday at the Walnut Creek Tesla showroom for a peaceful protest from 12-1 p.m.



Fight back against the Trump/Musk Coup and the extremist budget cuts. People over profit! Billionaires should not rule America. Bring your own sign!



Our community sees Musk as an unelected bureaucrat indiscriminately cutting essential federal services and firing highly qualified public servants. Recent polls and even town halls in red districts are showing high unfavorability of Musk's DOGE program. This is not what anyone voted for. We are making our voices heard and making it clear that Tesla is the primary source of the massive sums of cash that Musk used to influence an election and continues to use to threaten Republicans with primary challenges if they refuse to support his radical agenda. We want people to understand: you can choose Tesla and Musk or you can choose democracy.



