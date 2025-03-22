top
East Bay Government & Elections

Tesla Takedown Walnut Creek

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Indivisible
Location Details:
1246 Broadway Plaza #1094
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
This a local Indivisible event! Join us EVERY Saturday at the Walnut Creek Tesla showroom for a peaceful protest from 12-1 p.m.

Fight back against the Trump/Musk Coup and the extremist budget cuts. People over profit! Billionaires should not rule America. Bring your own sign!

Our community sees Musk as an unelected bureaucrat indiscriminately cutting essential federal services and firing highly qualified public servants. Recent polls and even town halls in red districts are showing high unfavorability of Musk's DOGE program. This is not what anyone voted for. We are making our voices heard and making it clear that Tesla is the primary source of the massive sums of cash that Musk used to influence an election and continues to use to threaten Republicans with primary challenges if they refuse to support his radical agenda. We want people to understand: you can choose Tesla and Musk or you can choose democracy.

For more information: https://www.mobilize.us/mobilize/event/758...
Added to the calendar on Wed, Mar 19, 2025 2:52PM
