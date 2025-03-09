From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Marin Veterans Protest at Corte Madera Tesla
Turns out there is such a thing as bad publicity. Bigly. Tesla sales down over %50 in some countries. Stock tanks.
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo(Corte Madera, March 8) - Veterans and supporters in Marin Country continued the worldwide resistance to Elon Musk's Trump enabled plunder of the nation, particularly his attack on veterans. Some veterans, several from the Viet Nam war, made their presence known at the Tesla dealer in tony Corte Madera.
The spirited demonstration made sure passing cars saw their signs and a very large number of motorists honked their approval. A lady activist enlivened the actions with soap bubbles.
See all high resolution photos here.
