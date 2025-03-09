top
Government
Government & Elections

Marin Veterans Protest at Corte Madera Tesla

by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 4:17PM
Turns out there is such a thing as bad publicity. Bigly. Tesla sales down over %50 in some countries. Stock tanks.
Turns out there is such a thing as bad publicity. Bigly. Tesla sales down over %50 in some countries. Stock tanks.
original image (1319x1000)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

(Corte Madera, March 8) - Veterans and supporters in Marin Country continued the worldwide resistance to Elon Musk's Trump enabled plunder of the nation, particularly his attack on veterans. Some veterans, several from the Viet Nam war, made their presence known at the Tesla dealer in tony Corte Madera.

The spirited demonstration made sure passing cars saw their signs and a very large number of motorists honked their approval. A lady activist enlivened the actions with soap bubbles.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 4:17PM
sm_02-06825-z8a_8374.jpg
original image (1325x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 4:17PM
sm_03-06825-z8a_8380.jpg
original image (1374x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 4:17PM
sm_04-06825-z8b_7874.jpg
original image (1046x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 4:17PM
sm_05-06825-z8a_8383.jpg
original image (1298x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 4:17PM
sm_06-06825-z8b_7876.jpg
original image (1236x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 4:17PM
sm_07-06825-z8a_8388.jpg
original image (1415x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 4:17PM
sm_08-06825-z8a_8398.jpg
original image (1277x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 4:17PM
sm_09-06825-z8a_8399.jpg
original image (1042x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 4:17PM
sm_10-06825-z8a_8429.jpg
original image (1158x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 4:17PM
sm_11-06825-z8a_8435.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 4:17PM
sm_12-06625-z8a_8443.jpg
original image (1498x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 4:17PM
sm_13-06825-z8a_8451.jpg
original image (1000x1098)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 4:17PM
sm_14-06825-z8b_7895.jpg
original image (1189x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 4:17PM
sm_15-06825-z8b_7908.jpg
original image (1345x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 9, 2025 4:17PM
sm_16-06825-z8a_8455.jpg
original image (1311x1000)
