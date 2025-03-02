From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Protest at Tesla Engineering HQ
Stopping traffic and marching right onto Tesla's Palo Alto campus on 2/28
Video by Lis Cox, 1 min mp.4
These are not just cuts, they are death sentences!
After marching, San Jose City Council member Peter Ortiz and others spoke at a rally at the front doors of the engineering campus. Some of the organizations that participated: SEIU 2015, San Jose Against War, Bay Resistance, Silicon Valley Immigration Committee, SIREN, Silicon Valley Rising, San Jose Peace and Justice Center, Raging Grannies, Wage Theft Coalition, many more.
These are not just cuts, they are death sentences!
After marching, San Jose City Council member Peter Ortiz and others spoke at a rally at the front doors of the engineering campus. Some of the organizations that participated: SEIU 2015, San Jose Against War, Bay Resistance, Silicon Valley Immigration Committee, SIREN, Silicon Valley Rising, San Jose Peace and Justice Center, Raging Grannies, Wage Theft Coalition, many more.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network