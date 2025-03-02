top
Peninsula Government & Elections

Protest at Tesla Engineering HQ

by No Cuts, No Oligarchs
Sun, Mar 2, 2025 9:11AM
Stopping traffic and marching right onto Tesla's Palo Alto campus on 2/28
Video by Lis Cox, 1 min mp.4
These are not just cuts, they are death sentences!

After marching, San Jose City Council member Peter Ortiz and others spoke at a rally at the front doors of the engineering campus. Some of the organizations that participated: SEIU 2015, San Jose Against War, Bay Resistance, Silicon Valley Immigration Committee, SIREN, Silicon Valley Rising, San Jose Peace and Justice Center, Raging Grannies, Wage Theft Coalition, many more.
