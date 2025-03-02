Protest at Tesla Engineering HQ by No Cuts, No Oligarchs

Stopping traffic and marching right onto Tesla's Palo Alto campus on 2/28





Copy the code below to embed this movie into a web page: <video style="width: 740px;" data-aspect-ratio="1.7751479289941" preload="none" poster="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2025/03/02/teslahq.mp4_600_.jpg" controls><source src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2025/03/02/teslahq.mp4_preview_.mp4" type="video/mp4"><a class="video" href="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2025/03/02/teslahq.mp4" title="download video: teslahq.mp4"><br><span class="video-thumbnail"><img loading="lazy" src="https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2025/03/02/teslahq.mp4_600_.jpg"></span><br></a></video>

Video by Lis Cox, 1 min mp.4

These are not just cuts, they are death sentences!



After marching, San Jose City Council member Peter Ortiz and others spoke at a rally at the front doors of the engineering campus. Some of the organizations that participated: SEIU 2015, San Jose Against War, Bay Resistance, Silicon Valley Immigration Committee, SIREN, Silicon Valley Rising, San Jose Peace and Justice Center, Raging Grannies, Wage Theft Coalition, many more.