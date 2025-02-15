top
East Bay U.S. Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Government & Elections

Hundreds Protest Fascist Musk at Berkeley Tesla Dealership-Time to Fight Back!

by Labor Video Project
Sat, Feb 15, 2025 8:10PM
Hundreds of people in Berkeley protested fascist Elon Musk and surrounded his dealership in Berkeley in a national day of protests against Tesla dealerships. People are angry about Musk and Trump's fascist take-over.
Some of the participants at Tesla Dealership
Hundreds of community people rallied on a national day of action at Tesla Musk dealerships around the country. People talked about the danger of fascism and how it is already affecting them and their families. They are angry that Musk and the billionaires have taken over the Treasury Department and has hacked all the information of he people in the United State and said that Musk will now use that information to terrorize people and support a fascist government.

People talked about how their friends and family members have already been fired and face a crisis.

Production Of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/t2A7BHTnYuU
§Fascism On The Inside
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Feb 15, 2025 8:10PM
sm_tesla_protest_berkeley_fascism_on_the_inside.jpg
original image (3241x2856)
The rally was against the Fascist Musk and Trump government
https://youtu.be/t2A7BHTnYuU
§Musk Go Directly To Jail
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Feb 15, 2025 8:10PM
sm_tesla_musk_go_directly_to_jail.jpg
original image (3191x2611)
People called for the jailing of Musk for his crimes.
https://youtu.be/t2A7BHTnYuU
§Tesla Paid For Fascism
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Feb 15, 2025 8:10PM
sm_tesla_paid_for_faciscm.jpg
original image (2272x2242)
Protesters called an end to the clown show and said the Tesla paid for fascism.
https://youtu.be/t2A7BHTnYuU
§Toxic Tesla At Berkeley Tesla Dealership
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Feb 15, 2025 8:10PM
sm_toxic_tesla.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Rally against toxic Tesla dealership in Berkeley had hundreds of people who are fed up with fascism.
https://youtu.be/t2A7BHTnYuU
