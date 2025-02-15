Hundreds of people in Berkeley protested fascist Elon Musk and surrounded his dealership in Berkeley in a national day of protests against Tesla dealerships. People are angry about Musk and Trump's fascist take-over.

Hundreds of community people rallied on a national day of action at Tesla Musk dealerships around the country. People talked about the danger of fascism and how it is already affecting them and their families. They are angry that Musk and the billionaires have taken over the Treasury Department and has hacked all the information of he people in the United State and said that Musk will now use that information to terrorize people and support a fascist government.People talked about how their friends and family members have already been fired and face a crisis.Production Of Labor Video Project