Tesla Protest in Fresno March 15
Around 200 demonstrators came out to the Fresno Tesla dealership March 15 to protest Elon Musk's disruption of government services and other bad behaviors.
The public's reaction to the new administration in Washington is evident in the success of actions against Elon Musk through protests and boycotts against his company, Tesla Motors.
