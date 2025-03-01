top
Resistance to Musk-Trump Converges at Tesla Headquarters

by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Mar 1, 2025 11:31AM
Working people push back to defend communities, healthcare and schools
original image (1391x1000)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(Palo Alto, Feb. 28) - As the Musk-Trump administration assaults working people, perpetrates racist attacks on immigrants, tries to eviscerate what there is of healthcare and education, hundreds protested at the Tesla headquarters in Palo Alto.

Tesla is the principal asset of Elon Musk, the Rasputin-like figure that Trump has empowered to gut the government of all restrictions on corporate plunder. Since Trump's inauguration, Musk's obscene $400 billion fortune in Tesla stock has diminished by about %30 due to ongoing actions at Tesla dealers urging people to take their business elsewhere. The effort is continuing.

The demonstrators assembled at 11am on Camino Real at Page Mill Road. Led by a sound truck sporting union flags, the crowds overflowed on to the sidewalk and began their march on Page Mill Road. The many Latino activists carried signs for protecting civil rights and calling out Musk and Trump as would-be Fascist dictators.

Signs illustrated Tesla's brutalist appearing "Cybertruck" as running on swastika wheels. Other signs and banners demanded "Hands Off Our Health Care." A large red banner proclaimed "Defend Communities". The Raging Grannies were out in full regalia and one poetically inclined demonstrator proclaimed:

Elon Musk
Go to Mars
We don't want
Your lousy cars

The march made its way the half mile to the large Tesla building on Hanover Street. Dour looking Tesla "security" personnel stood in front of the front doors. With speeches and drumming another rally was held. A number of cars and motorcycles from Palo Alto's finest provided a festive atmosphere with red and blue flashing lights.

The activists then, staying together, marched back to Camino Real. Actions at Tesla are continuing.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Mar 1, 2025 11:31AM
sm_02-05925-z8b_7245.jpg
original image (1320x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Mar 1, 2025 11:31AM
sm_03-05925-z8b_7275.jpg
original image (1370x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Mar 1, 2025 11:31AM
sm_04-05925-z8a_7908.jpg
original image (1183x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Mar 1, 2025 11:31AM
sm_05-05925-z8b_7291.jpg
original image (1325x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Mar 1, 2025 11:31AM
sm_06-05925-z8a_7929.jpg
original image (1316x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Mar 1, 2025 11:31AM
sm_07-05925-z8a_7936.jpg
original image (1476x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Mar 1, 2025 11:31AM
sm_08-05925-z8a_7942.jpg
original image (1429x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Mar 1, 2025 11:31AM
sm_09-05925-z8a_7948.jpg
original image (1366x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Mar 1, 2025 11:31AM
sm_10-05925-z8a_7949.jpg
original image (1355x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Mar 1, 2025 11:31AM
sm_11-05925-z8b_7345.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Mar 1, 2025 11:31AM
sm_12-05925-z8b_7364.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Mar 1, 2025 11:31AM
sm_13-05925-z8a_7955.jpg
original image (1436x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Mar 1, 2025 11:31AM
sm_14-05925-z8a_7974.jpg
original image (1480x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Mar 1, 2025 11:31AM
sm_15-05925-z8b_7398.jpg
original image (1446x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Mar 1, 2025 11:31AM
sm_16-05925-z8a_7991.jpg
original image (1475x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Mar 1, 2025 11:31AM
sm_17-05925-z8b_7409.jpg
original image (1444x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Mar 1, 2025 11:31AM
sm_18-05925-z8a_8022.jpg
original image (1308x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Mar 1, 2025 11:31AM
sm_19-05925-z8a_8047.jpg
original image (1401x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Mar 1, 2025 11:31AM
sm_20-05925-z8a_8049.jpg
original image (1309x1000)
