Tesla Takedown+ — Vehicles & Dealerships Attacked with Molotovs, Gunfire, Graffiti & More
In addition to the countless protests at Tesla showrooms across the country, a growing number of anti-fascists are taking the action against Elon Musk's signature company a step further. Tesla vehicles, dealerships, and charging stations have been sabotaged, vandalized, and destroyed by arson. A few people have been arrested.
Telsa sales are tanking, as is it's stock price. Co-president Musk cries in disbelief at his crashing car company over and over again on his social media platform X/Twitter. On behalf of their billionaire benefactor, Trump hawked Teslas on the White House driveway and attorney general Pam Bondi called the destructive protests "domestic terrorism." Cry me a river, cretins. Fascist tears water the garden of resistance.
Below is just a sampling of the attacks thus far across multiple states. Plenty more have surely happened and plenty more are yet to come.
March 5
Cybertrucks attacked during Mardi Gras parade: New Orleans
https://archive.ph/vAgWi
March 7
7 Tesla Cars Damaged In Molotov Cocktail Attack At Service Center: Oregon
https://archive.ph/IqRQB
March 8
Tesla facilities face wave of attacks as Elon Musk delves into politics: Colorado, Oregon, Massachusetts, Maryland, South Carolina
https://archive.ph/pkiR8
March 8
Anger at Elon Musk turns violent with molotov cocktails and gunfire at Tesla lots: Colorado, Massachusetts, Maryland, Oregon, Germany
https://archive.ph/5DXqk
March 10
Fire that damaged four Tesla Cybertrucks under investigation: Seattle
https://archive.ph/ivASt
March 18
Teslas set on fire and shot with guns in "targeted attack": Las Vegas
https://www.cbsnews.com/video/teslas-in-las-vegas-set-on-fire-and-shot-with-guns-in-targeted-attack-police-say/ (video)
March 19
Violent attacks on Tesla dealerships spike as Musk takes prominent role in Trump White House: Seattle, Portland, Las Vegas
https://archive.ph/HuAiz
