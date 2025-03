In addition to the countless protests at Tesla showrooms across the country, a growing number of anti-fascists are taking the action against Elon Musk's signature company a step further. Tesla vehicles, dealerships, and charging stations have been sabotaged, vandalized, and destroyed by arson. A few people have been arrested.

Telsa sales are tanking, as is it's stock price. Co-president Musk cries in disbelief at his crashing car company over and over again on his social media platform X/Twitter. On behalf of their billionaire benefactor, Trump hawked Teslas on the White House driveway and attorney general Pam Bondi called the destructive protests "domestic terrorism." Cry me a river, cretins. Fascist tears water the garden of resistance.Below is just a sampling of the attacks thus far across multiple states. Plenty more have surely happened and plenty more are yet to come.March 5Cybertrucks attacked during Mardi Gras parade: New OrleansMarch 77 Tesla Cars Damaged In Molotov Cocktail Attack At Service Center: OregonMarch 8Tesla facilities face wave of attacks as Elon Musk delves into politics: Colorado, Oregon, Massachusetts, Maryland, South CarolinaMarch 8Anger at Elon Musk turns violent with molotov cocktails and gunfire at Tesla lots: Colorado, Massachusetts, Maryland, Oregon, GermanyMarch 10Fire that damaged four Tesla Cybertrucks under investigation: SeattleMarch 18Teslas set on fire and shot with guns in "targeted attack": Las Vegas https://www.cbsnews.com/video/teslas-in-las-vegas-set-on-fire-and-shot-with-guns-in-targeted-attack-police-say/ (video)March 19Violent attacks on Tesla dealerships spike as Musk takes prominent role in Trump White House: Seattle, Portland, Las Vegas