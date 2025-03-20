top
U.S. Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Government & Elections

Tesla Takedown+ — Vehicles & Dealerships Attacked with Molotovs, Gunfire, Graffiti & More

by Burn Baby Burn
Thu, Mar 20, 2025 3:22AM
In addition to the countless protests at Tesla showrooms across the country, a growing number of anti-fascists are taking the action against Elon Musk's signature company a step further. Tesla vehicles, dealerships, and charging stations have been sabotaged, vandalized, and destroyed by arson. A few people have been arrested.
Photograph of multiple Teslas on fire in Las Vegas
original image (2030x904)
Telsa sales are tanking, as is it's stock price. Co-president Musk cries in disbelief at his crashing car company over and over again on his social media platform X/Twitter. On behalf of their billionaire benefactor, Trump hawked Teslas on the White House driveway and attorney general Pam Bondi called the destructive protests "domestic terrorism." Cry me a river, cretins. Fascist tears water the garden of resistance.

Below is just a sampling of the attacks thus far across multiple states. Plenty more have surely happened and plenty more are yet to come.

March 5
Cybertrucks attacked during Mardi Gras parade: New Orleans
https://archive.ph/vAgWi

March 7
7 Tesla Cars Damaged In Molotov Cocktail Attack At Service Center: Oregon
https://archive.ph/IqRQB

March 8
Tesla facilities face wave of attacks as Elon Musk delves into politics: Colorado, Oregon, Massachusetts, Maryland, South Carolina
https://archive.ph/pkiR8

March 8
Anger at Elon Musk turns violent with molotov cocktails and gunfire at Tesla lots: Colorado, Massachusetts, Maryland, Oregon, Germany
https://archive.ph/5DXqk

March 10
Fire that damaged four Tesla Cybertrucks under investigation: Seattle
https://archive.ph/ivASt

March 18
Teslas set on fire and shot with guns in "targeted attack": Las Vegas
https://www.cbsnews.com/video/teslas-in-las-vegas-set-on-fire-and-shot-with-guns-in-targeted-attack-police-say/ (video)

March 19
Violent attacks on Tesla dealerships spike as Musk takes prominent role in Trump White House: Seattle, Portland, Las Vegas
https://archive.ph/HuAiz
For more information: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tesla,_Inc.
§Tesla Takedown+ — Littleton, Massachusetts
by Burn Baby Burn
Thu, Mar 20, 2025 3:22AM
Photograph of multiple Tesla charging stations on fire in Littleton, Massachusetts
original image (1200x900)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tesla,_Inc.
§Tesla Takedown+ — Salem, Massachusetts
by Burn Baby Burn
Thu, Mar 20, 2025 3:22AM
Photograph of torched Tesla in Salem, Massachusetts
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tesla,_Inc.
§Tesla Takedown+ — Salem, Massachusetts
by Burn Baby Burn
Thu, Mar 20, 2025 3:22AM
Photograph of smashed Tesla dealership windows in Salem, Massachusetts
original image (509x636)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tesla,_Inc.
§Tesla Takedown+ — Salem, Massachusetts
by Burn Baby Burn
Thu, Mar 20, 2025 3:22AM
Photograph of recovered unlit molotov cocktail at Tesla dealership in Salem, Massachusetts
original image (1068x1334)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tesla,_Inc.
