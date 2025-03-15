top
Peninsula
Peninsula
Palo Alto Protest Elon Musk's Fascist Government Takeover Part 5 - The Revolution Will Be Live

4180 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94306 US
Date:
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Time:
1:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Palo Alto Indivisible Plus
Location Details:
4180 El Camino Real, Palo Alto, CA 94306 US
We are taking action at Tesla.

⚡ Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.

⚡ Hurting Tesla is stopping Musk.
⚡ Stopping Musk will help save lives and our democracy.

The stakes couldn’t be higher. No one is coming to save us—not politicians, not the media.

#TeslaTakedown #BoycottTesla #NaziMusk #DefundTwitter #TeslaTakeOver #SaveOurServices #SaveOurNationalParks

In solidarity with the Sat, March 15th at 2pm Sunnyvale Tesla protest, we'll see you in front of the Tesla showroom in Palo Alto, as we need to keep up the pressure! For this event we'll be picketing in front of the showroom, we won't be taking disruptive violent action. The Raging Grannies will be there.

Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.

Bring whistles and any percussion instruments. More cowbell please! Also, bring chalk to write anti-Musk messages on the sidewalks and the street.

-33% of all US Tesla sales are in California

-11% of all global Tesla sales are in California

-Tesla sells about 40,000 cars each quarter in California

-About half of these sales (20,000) are in the San Francisco Bay Area.

-How many of these 20,000 sales can we stop?

"Tesla's stock wipeout has hit Elon Musk's net worth by more than $150 billion this year Elon Musk's estimated net worth has plunged, falling from a peak of $486 billion to $330 billion"

Possible Action
Troll Tesla by scheduling a test drive appointment: https://www.tesla.com/drive


In solidarity, please add #LatinoFreeze or #LatinoFreezeMovement to placards.
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/protest-e...
