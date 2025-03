We are taking action at Tesla.⚡ Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.⚡ Hurting Tesla is stopping Musk.⚡ Stopping Musk will help save lives and our democracy.The stakes couldn’t be higher. No one is coming to save us—not politicians, not the media.#TeslaTakedown #BoycottTesla #NaziMusk #DefundTwitter #TeslaTakeOver #SaveOurServices #SaveOurNationalParksIn solidarity with the Sat, March 15th at 2pm Sunnyvale Tesla protest, we'll see you in front of the Tesla showroom in Palo Alto, as we need to keep up the pressure! For this event we'll be picketing in front of the showroom, we won't be taking disruptive violent action. The Raging Grannies will be there.Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.Bring whistles and any percussion instruments. More cowbell please! Also, bring chalk to write anti-Musk messages on the sidewalks and the street.-33% of all US Tesla sales are in California-11% of all global Tesla sales are in California-Tesla sells about 40,000 cars each quarter in California-About half of these sales (20,000) are in the San Francisco Bay Area.-How many of these 20,000 sales can we stop?"Tesla's stock wipeout has hit Elon Musk's net worth by more than $150 billion this year Elon Musk's estimated net worth has plunged, falling from a peak of $486 billion to $330 billion"Possible ActionTroll Tesla by scheduling a test drive appointment: https://www.tesla.com/drive In solidarity, please add #LatinoFreeze or #LatinoFreezeMovement to placards.