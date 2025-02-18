From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Joan Baez Leads Song at Tesla Palo Alto Protest
40 sec MP4 video by Kat Snyder
Palo Alto has long known who Elon Musk really is and 600 plus people came out to demonstrate against him on February 16 at the Tesla dealership on the El Camino Real.
Two big surprises of the afternoon:
Volvo dealership employees delivered boxes of donut holes to the protesters AND
Joan Baez showed up! In an impromptu moment she led the Raging Grannies in a song she composed to the tune of Woody' Guthrie's "Riding in My Car (Car Song)".
Two big surprises of the afternoon:
Volvo dealership employees delivered boxes of donut holes to the protesters AND
Joan Baez showed up! In an impromptu moment she led the Raging Grannies in a song she composed to the tune of Woody' Guthrie's "Riding in My Car (Car Song)".
For more information: http://www.RagingGrannies.com
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network