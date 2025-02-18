Joan Baez Leads Song at Tesla Palo Alto Protest by Raging Grannies

40 sec MP4 video by Kat Snyder





Palo Alto has long known who Elon Musk really is and 600 plus people came out to demonstrate against him on February 16 at the Tesla dealership on the El Camino Real.



Two big surprises of the afternoon:

Volvo dealership employees delivered boxes of donut holes to the protesters AND

Joan Baez showed up! In an impromptu moment she led the Raging Grannies in a song she composed to the tune of Woody' Guthrie's "Riding in My Car (Car Song)".