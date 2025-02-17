Raging Grannies Sing Protest Song Outside Tesla Showroom by Lis Cox

Grannies are especially concerned about cuts to aid for children, seniors and disabled, but said that Elon Musk is responsible for a world wide situation that touches everything and is dire. Filmed at demo of hundreds on Feb 16 in front the Tesla showroom on the El Camino Real, Palo Alto. 1 min MP4





Tune: Frère Jacques



lyrics by the Raging Grannies SF Peninsula



No to Tesla, no to Tesla -

We say no! Musk must go

Trashing regulations

Axing key protections

We say no…. Musk must go



Musk a racist, an extremist

We say no, musk must go

Spouting lots of BS,

plus he's not elected

We say no. Musk must go.



Tesla paid no, fed-er-al tax

zero tax, zero tax

Don't ax fed'ral programs

don’t ax fed'ral programs

That’s not fair…. pay your share!

