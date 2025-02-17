From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Raging Grannies Sing Protest Song Outside Tesla Showroom
Grannies are especially concerned about cuts to aid for children, seniors and disabled, but said that Elon Musk is responsible for a world wide situation that touches everything and is dire. Filmed at demo of hundreds on Feb 16 in front the Tesla showroom on the El Camino Real, Palo Alto. 1 min MP4
Tune: Frère Jacques
lyrics by the Raging Grannies SF Peninsula
No to Tesla, no to Tesla -
We say no! Musk must go
Trashing regulations
Axing key protections
We say no…. Musk must go
Musk a racist, an extremist
We say no, musk must go
Spouting lots of BS,
plus he's not elected
We say no. Musk must go.
Tesla paid no, fed-er-al tax
zero tax, zero tax
Don't ax fed'ral programs
don’t ax fed'ral programs
That’s not fair…. pay your share!
lyrics by the Raging Grannies SF Peninsula
No to Tesla, no to Tesla -
We say no! Musk must go
Trashing regulations
Axing key protections
We say no…. Musk must go
Musk a racist, an extremist
We say no, musk must go
Spouting lots of BS,
plus he's not elected
We say no. Musk must go.
Tesla paid no, fed-er-al tax
zero tax, zero tax
Don't ax fed'ral programs
don’t ax fed'ral programs
That’s not fair…. pay your share!
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network