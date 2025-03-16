top
San Francisco Government & Elections

Expanding Protests at Bay Area Tesla Dealers and Beyond

by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 16, 2025 10:23AM
Saturday alone saw actions at Santa Cruz, Fresno, San Francisco and Corte Madera. Here are photos from San Francisco and Corte Madera
original image (1259x1000)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(San Francisco, March 15) Protests at Tesla dealers against Musk (all Tesla dealers are Musk owned) are catching fire. Conversely, Tesla sales are being extinguished. Someone who knows a Tesla salesman in SF reports that they have not sold a car in two weeks. Normally, they sell three to five per week.

Demonstrators quickly filled the sidewalk in front of the Van Ness Avenue dealership and spilled over to the median and opposite sidewalk. The blare of approval honking from passing cars and trucks was continual.

The action at the Van Ness dealership was as big as the one the previous week. It was raucous and loud. There was a Cybertruck piñata - all enjoyed watching it getting smashed. Many protest signs characterized not only Musk but the entire Trump administration as infested with Nazism, accusing swastikas on signs were abundant as were injunctions to not buy a "swasticar." The Musk-Trump Nazi accusation was perhaps due to Vance's remark that Germans needed to get over their "guilt" over World War II, as well as the overt racism of the Trump campaign against "woke."

Musk's Nazi salute has apparently cost him $200 billion so far, casting doubt on his reputedly great business acumen.

Drivers of Passing Teslas were implored to get rid of their cars. One sign recommended the purchase of a Rivian, a competing electric truck.

See all high resolution photos here.
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 16, 2025 10:23AM
sm_02-07425-07425-07425-z8a_8780.jpg
original image (1501x1000)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 16, 2025 10:23AM
sm_03-07425-07425-07425-z8a_8803.jpg
original image (1443x1000)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 16, 2025 10:23AM
sm_04-07425-07425-07425-z8a_8838.jpg
original image (1370x1000)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 16, 2025 10:23AM
sm_05-07425-07425-z8a_8891.jpg
original image (1222x1000)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 16, 2025 10:23AM
sm_06-07425-07425-z8a_8902.jpg
original image (1412x1000)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 16, 2025 10:23AM
sm_07-07425-07425-z8a_8941.jpg
original image (1130x1000)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 16, 2025 10:23AM
sm_08-07425-z8b_8375.jpg
original image (1443x1000)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 16, 2025 10:23AM
sm_09-07425-z8b_8381.jpg
original image (1465x1000)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 16, 2025 10:23AM
sm_10-07425-z8b_8388.jpg
original image (1373x1000)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 16, 2025 10:23AM
sm_11-07425-z8b_8401.jpg
original image (1000x1563)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 16, 2025 10:23AM
sm_12-07425-07425-z8a_8967.jpg
original image (1555x1000)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 16, 2025 10:23AM
sm_13-07425-07425-z8a_8994.jpg
original image (1537x1000)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 16, 2025 10:23AM
sm_14-07425-07425-z8a_9001.jpg
original image (1353x1000)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 16, 2025 10:23AM
sm_15-07425-07425-z8a_9004.jpg
original image (1322x1000)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 16, 2025 10:23AM
sm_16-07425-07425-z8a_9021.jpg
original image (1409x1000)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 16, 2025 10:23AM
sm_17-07425-07425-z8a_9026.jpg
original image (1488x1000)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 16, 2025 10:23AM
sm_18-07425-07425-z8a_9033.jpg
original image (1239x1000)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 16, 2025 10:23AM
sm_19-07425-z8b_8406.jpg
original image (1431x1000)
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sun, Mar 16, 2025 10:23AM
sm_20-07425-z8b_8412.jpg
original image (1447x1000)
