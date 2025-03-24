top
North Bay
North Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
North Bay / Marin Government & Elections Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

Third Week of Protest at Corte Madera Tesla

by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Mar 24, 2025 1:11PM
Weeks one and two protests had a couple of dozen protesters. Week three had hundreds
Weeks one and two protests had a couple of dozen protesters. Week three had hundreds
original image (1564x1000)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

(Corte Madera, March 22) - For the third consecutive Saturday, Marinites in Corte Madera continued the Nationwide Tesla Protests at their local Tesla dealer. Whereas the first two actions had had modest participation of a couple of dozen activists, this one attracted hundreds. They filled the sidewalks around the dealer and spilled over against the chain link fence bordering the freeway.

Signs and slogan excoriated Trump and Musk. Veterans were there again, some carrying signs accusing the Trump administration of betrayal. One illustrated Trump as a Hitlerite Jackass. Many pledged to resist what they saw as not creeping, but galloping Fascism. Also, Trump's threats to Medicare and Social Security were clearly on people's minds.

One activist noted that Musk's billions of Tesla stock was highly leveraged, that is, bought on margin (purchasing stock but only have to pay a small percentage of its face value.) When That stock goes down, as has Tesla, the purchaser gets a friendly call from the stock broker requiring more money. This is called a margin call, dreaded by speculators. Apparently Mr. Musk will get a margin call when Tesla hits a price of 141. While it still had a way to go, Tesla sales are continuing to tank and this cannot but destroy the brand, the activists motto now becoming "Onward and Downward."

On Monday the stock surged by 24 points. Perhaps Elon is dumping billions into it, though it is hard to see how its price can be maintained as sales continue to plummet.

Regular actions at Teslsa dealers are continuing. See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Mar 24, 2025 1:11PM
sm_02-08125-dsc_8670.jpg
original image (1000x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Mar 24, 2025 1:11PM
sm_03-08125-dsc_8692.jpg
original image (1164x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Mar 24, 2025 1:11PM
sm_04-08125-z8a_9621.jpg
original image (1347x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Mar 24, 2025 1:11PM
sm_05-08125-dsc_8749.jpg
original image (1281x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Mar 24, 2025 1:11PM
sm_06-08125-z8a_9633.jpg
original image (1003x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Mar 24, 2025 1:11PM
sm_07-08125-dsc_8760.jpg
original image (1291x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Mar 24, 2025 1:11PM
sm_08-08125-z8a_9636.jpg
original image (1468x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Mar 24, 2025 1:11PM
sm_09-08125-z8a_9652.jpg
original image (1346x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Mar 24, 2025 1:11PM
sm_10-08125-dsc_8768.jpg
original image (1411x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Mar 24, 2025 1:11PM
sm_11-08125-dsc_8774.jpg
original image (1404x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Mar 24, 2025 1:11PM
sm_12-08125-dsc_8776.jpg
original image (1170x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Mar 24, 2025 1:11PM
sm_13-08125-dsc_8779.jpg
original image (1394x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Mar 24, 2025 1:11PM
sm_14-08125-dsc_8783.jpg
original image (1165x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Mar 24, 2025 1:11PM
sm_15-08125-z8a_9662.jpg
original image (1458x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Mar 24, 2025 1:11PM
sm_16-08125-dsc_8807.jpg
original image (1428x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Mar 24, 2025 1:11PM
sm_17-08125-z8a_9675.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Mar 24, 2025 1:11PM
sm_18-08125-dsc_8821.jpg
original image (1256x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Mar 24, 2025 1:11PM
sm_19-08125-dsc_8826.jpg
original image (1025x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Mon, Mar 24, 2025 1:11PM
sm_20-08125-z8a_9694.jpg
original image (1058x1000)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$375.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code