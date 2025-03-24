From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Third Week of Protest at Corte Madera Tesla
Weeks one and two protests had a couple of dozen protesters. Week three had hundreds
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar(Corte Madera, March 22) - For the third consecutive Saturday, Marinites in Corte Madera continued the Nationwide Tesla Protests at their local Tesla dealer. Whereas the first two actions had had modest participation of a couple of dozen activists, this one attracted hundreds. They filled the sidewalks around the dealer and spilled over against the chain link fence bordering the freeway.
Signs and slogan excoriated Trump and Musk. Veterans were there again, some carrying signs accusing the Trump administration of betrayal. One illustrated Trump as a Hitlerite Jackass. Many pledged to resist what they saw as not creeping, but galloping Fascism. Also, Trump's threats to Medicare and Social Security were clearly on people's minds.
One activist noted that Musk's billions of Tesla stock was highly leveraged, that is, bought on margin (purchasing stock but only have to pay a small percentage of its face value.) When That stock goes down, as has Tesla, the purchaser gets a friendly call from the stock broker requiring more money. This is called a margin call, dreaded by speculators. Apparently Mr. Musk will get a margin call when Tesla hits a price of 141. While it still had a way to go, Tesla sales are continuing to tank and this cannot but destroy the brand, the activists motto now becoming "Onward and Downward."
On Monday the stock surged by 24 points. Perhaps Elon is dumping billions into it, though it is hard to see how its price can be maintained as sales continue to plummet.
Regular actions at Teslsa dealers are continuing. See all high resolution photos here.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network