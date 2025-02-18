top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco Government & Elections Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers Racial Justice

Massive Protest at Musk's SF Tesla Dealer

by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Feb 18, 2025 11:51AM
Musk and Sidekick Trump Blasted for Attempting Fascist Takeover
Musk and Sidekick Trump Blasted for Attempting Fascist Takeover
original image (1515x1000)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar

Thousands of protesters converged at San Francisco's Van Ness Ave. Tesla dealership to condemn what they see as Trump's wholesale dismantling of the US government and its transformation into a Nazi style dictatorship directed a by Fuehrer and his unelected goon.

As the core constitutional principle of the legislative control of the purse is ignored and department after department is gutted by illegal mass firings, we see that these were created by Congress to improve the lives of ordinary people. Namely, health care and research, education, financial oversight, environment ... the list is huge including, unbelievably, air traffic control.

Even worse, Trump and his unelected goon have attacked what is the foundation of any democracy, the impartial administration of jusdice. Justice and favors will, henceforth, only be for the those sufficiently loyal to the leader.

The unelected co-president, Elon Musk, who has already reaped billions in government contracts is the richest man in the world. He has bought the presidency and the President by financing his election in a electoral system rotted by money. He stands to make many more. He has usurped access to government data and the payment systems in what will be the greatest conflict of interest the world has ever seen.

With a fig leaf called "woke", the Trump-Musk administration is attempting to reinstate the racism, sexism and every other ism that has afflicted the US through its history and in which some progress (we thought) had been made.

Musk also owns Tesla, its stock makes up about one third of his fortune, roughly $120 billion. Protesters are targeting his businesses, including those that perpetrate animal cruelty like Neuralink that abuses primates. A category that perhaps should not include humans.

The action at the Van Ness Tesla location grew to about a thousand people. Signs repudiated Fascism, monarchy, dictatorship and demanded that Musk leave. One activist, disguised as Musk, went about repeating Musk's Nazi salute. Some signs suggested he take advantage of his interest in space travel and depart for Mars. The demonstrators were cheered when they saw a sign on a window posted by Tesla employees that read "we hate him too." The police intercepted a woman spray painting the dealership's entrance. A man, taking delivery of his Telsa, expressed regret having made the purchase.

There was a simultaneous demonstration of a couple of thousand at City Hall, few blocks away. After some spontaneous speeches the entire contingent walked to the Tesla store, massively enlarging the event.

It is safe to estimate that very few Teslas were sold that day. More Tesla actions are planned.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Feb 18, 2025 11:51AM
sm_02-04825-z8b_6516.jpg
original image (1228x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Feb 18, 2025 11:51AM
sm_03-04825-z8b_6524.jpg
original image (1398x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Feb 18, 2025 11:51AM
sm_04-04825-z8b_6580.jpg
original image (1294x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Feb 18, 2025 11:51AM
sm_05-04825-z8b_6592.jpg
original image (1571x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Feb 18, 2025 11:51AM
sm_06-04825-z8a_7047.jpg
original image (1342x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Feb 18, 2025 11:51AM
sm_07-04825-z8a_7053.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Feb 18, 2025 11:51AM
sm_08-04825-z8b_6641.jpg
original image (1242x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Feb 18, 2025 11:51AM
sm_09-04825-z8a_7056.jpg
original image (1446x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Feb 18, 2025 11:51AM
sm_10-04825-z8b_6649.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Feb 18, 2025 11:51AM
sm_11-04825-z8a_7089.jpg
original image (1389x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Feb 18, 2025 11:51AM
sm_12-04825-z8a_7116.jpg
original image (1100x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Feb 18, 2025 11:51AM
sm_13-04825-z8b_6677.jpg
original image (1044x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Feb 18, 2025 11:51AM
sm_14-04825-z8b_6693.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Feb 18, 2025 11:51AM
sm_15-04825-z8b_6708.jpg
original image (1396x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Feb 18, 2025 11:51AM
sm_16-04825-z8a_7156.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Feb 18, 2025 11:51AM
sm_17-04825-z8b_6714.jpg
original image (1221x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Feb 18, 2025 11:51AM
sm_18-04825-z8a_7183.jpg
original image (1447x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Feb 18, 2025 11:51AM
sm_19-04825-z8a_7187.jpg
original image (1426x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Tue, Feb 18, 2025 11:51AM
sm_20-04825-z8a_7207.jpg
original image (1427x1000)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$315.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code