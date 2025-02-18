From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco Government & Elections Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers Racial Justice
Massive Protest at Musk's SF Tesla Dealer
Musk and Sidekick Trump Blasted for Attempting Fascist Takeover
Photos: Leon KunstenaarThousands of protesters converged at San Francisco's Van Ness Ave. Tesla dealership to condemn what they see as Trump's wholesale dismantling of the US government and its transformation into a Nazi style dictatorship directed a by Fuehrer and his unelected goon.
As the core constitutional principle of the legislative control of the purse is ignored and department after department is gutted by illegal mass firings, we see that these were created by Congress to improve the lives of ordinary people. Namely, health care and research, education, financial oversight, environment ... the list is huge including, unbelievably, air traffic control.
Even worse, Trump and his unelected goon have attacked what is the foundation of any democracy, the impartial administration of jusdice. Justice and favors will, henceforth, only be for the those sufficiently loyal to the leader.
The unelected co-president, Elon Musk, who has already reaped billions in government contracts is the richest man in the world. He has bought the presidency and the President by financing his election in a electoral system rotted by money. He stands to make many more. He has usurped access to government data and the payment systems in what will be the greatest conflict of interest the world has ever seen.
With a fig leaf called "woke", the Trump-Musk administration is attempting to reinstate the racism, sexism and every other ism that has afflicted the US through its history and in which some progress (we thought) had been made.
Musk also owns Tesla, its stock makes up about one third of his fortune, roughly $120 billion. Protesters are targeting his businesses, including those that perpetrate animal cruelty like Neuralink that abuses primates. A category that perhaps should not include humans.
The action at the Van Ness Tesla location grew to about a thousand people. Signs repudiated Fascism, monarchy, dictatorship and demanded that Musk leave. One activist, disguised as Musk, went about repeating Musk's Nazi salute. Some signs suggested he take advantage of his interest in space travel and depart for Mars. The demonstrators were cheered when they saw a sign on a window posted by Tesla employees that read "we hate him too." The police intercepted a woman spray painting the dealership's entrance. A man, taking delivery of his Telsa, expressed regret having made the purchase.
There was a simultaneous demonstration of a couple of thousand at City Hall, few blocks away. After some spontaneous speeches the entire contingent walked to the Tesla store, massively enlarging the event.
It is safe to estimate that very few Teslas were sold that day. More Tesla actions are planned.
See all high resolution photos here.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network