top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco Government & Elections

Not My President’s Day-Tesla Protests Draw Thousands

by Phil Pasquini
Mon, Feb 17, 2025 8:18PM
SAN FRANCISCO (02-17) – Answering the Clarion Call for action, protesters across the country today demonstrated at City Halls and State Capitols in a nationwide “Not My President Day” by calling for people power in stopping the illegal and unconstitutional power grab of the U.S. government that Trump and “second president” Musk have orchestrated.
SAN FRANCISCO (02-17) – Answering the Clarion Call for action, protesters across the country today demonstrated at City Halls and State C...
original image (8368x5584)
SAN FRANCISCO (02-17) – Answering the Clarion Call for action, protesters across the country today demonstrated at City Halls and State Capitols in a nationwide “Not My President Day” by calling for people power in stopping the illegal and unconstitutional power grab of the U.S. government that Trump and “second president” Musk have orchestrated.

Mirroring the two presidents here in San Francisco today were two large protests just blocks apart from each other with one in front of the Tesla company showroom and the second at City Hall.

A massive crowd filled the sidewalk outside of the Tesla showroom spilling out into the street where just like our country there was no “business as usual today.” The “Boycott Tesla” movement has been gaining traction over the past few days in the U.S. and across the globe with organizers promising those attending that protests at the showroom here will be a weekly event moving forward. It is expected, too, that will be the case across the country.

A great deal of support was shown for protesters by passing drivers who blew their horns continuously in traffic, while one SF Police cruiser’s officers used their siren instead of their horn much to the delight of the crowd. One Tesla was seen with an apologetic bumper sticker saying, “I bought it before Elon went crazy.” As the crowd continued to grow, police were forced to shut the busy street in front of the showroom much to the frustration of some drivers.

Collectively these nationwide actions will capture Musk’s attention through the economic impact they will have in the only language he seems to understand as it affects his all-things- Tesla “cash cow” that in 2024 had sales of $97.5 billion.

Participants in attendance at both protests were in solidarity of an expedient end to the government takeover and steal by Musk and Trump while calling for the unelected Musk and his DOGE (Dangerous Oligarchs Grab Everything) team to be immediately terminated.

Many protesters at both actions had signs and graphics condemning Musk for his Nazi sympathies and authoritarian practices. Several protesters had signs referring to Teslas as “Swasticars” with one showing a Cybertruck, labeled a “Fascist Clown car,” engulfed in flames and referring to the boycott movement as “the spark that starts the fire” to “Obliterate the Broligarchy.” This in reference to the term “Tech Bro” usually defined as a white male in the U.S. technology sector, “thought to be lacking in social skills while being too confident in their own abilities” according to a contemporary terms dictionary definition.

The “Not my President’s Day” protest at San Francisco City Hall also saw a massive crowd with people demonstrating their disgust at this unconstitutional government takeover calling it a “coup” and “Data Rape.” One protester held a sign saying, “OK take my paper straws but don’t take my democracy.” Many questioned why no one in government is trying to stop this from happening and called on the Congress to take immediate action.

Several of those in attendance said this was the first time they had protested their resistance to anything and that they were infuriated at what has been happening since Trump has taken office. Nearby was a man holding a sign saying “MAGA - Making America Greatly Ashamed.”

Report and photos by Phil Pasquini

© 2025 nuzeink all rights reserved worldwide

For more information: https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Mon, Feb 17, 2025 8:18PM
sm_2_l1120860_copy.jpg
original image (8368x5584)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Mon, Feb 17, 2025 8:18PM
sm_3_l1120831_copy.jpg
original image (8368x5584)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Mon, Feb 17, 2025 8:18PM
sm_4_l1120869_copy.jpg
original image (8368x5584)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Mon, Feb 17, 2025 8:18PM
sm_5_l1120828_copy.jpg
original image (8368x5584)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Mon, Feb 17, 2025 8:18PM
sm_6_l1120873_copy.jpg
original image (8368x5584)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Mon, Feb 17, 2025 8:18PM
sm_7_l1120853_copy.jpg
original image (8368x5584)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Mon, Feb 17, 2025 8:18PM
sm_8_l1120865_copy.jpg
original image (8368x5584)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Mon, Feb 17, 2025 8:18PM
sm_9_l1120840_copy.jpg
original image (8368x5584)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Mon, Feb 17, 2025 8:18PM
sm_10_dsc05482_copy.jpg
original image (8640x5760)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Mon, Feb 17, 2025 8:18PM
sm_11__dsc05468_elon_tesla_copy.jpg
original image (8640x5760)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Mon, Feb 17, 2025 8:18PM
sm_12_l1120819_copy.jpg
original image (8368x5584)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Mon, Feb 17, 2025 8:18PM
sm_13_l1120832_copy.jpg
original image (8368x5584)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Mon, Feb 17, 2025 8:18PM
sm_14__l1120841_copy.jpg
original image (8368x5584)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Mon, Feb 17, 2025 8:18PM
sm_15_dsc05485_outin_copy.jpg
original image (8640x5760)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Mon, Feb 17, 2025 8:18PM
sm_16_l1120888_copy.jpg
original image (8368x5584)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Mon, Feb 17, 2025 8:18PM
sm_18_l1120916_copy.jpg
original image (8368x5584)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Mon, Feb 17, 2025 8:18PM
sm_20_l1120949_copy.jpg
original image (8368x5584)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Mon, Feb 17, 2025 8:18PM
sm_21_l1120959_copy.jpg
original image (8368x5584)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
§
by Phil Pasquini
Mon, Feb 17, 2025 8:18PM
sm_23_l1120896_bernie_2020_copy.jpg
original image (8368x5584)
https://www.facebook.com/media/set/?vanity...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$315.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code