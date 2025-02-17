Not My President’s Day-Tesla Protests Draw Thousands by Phil Pasquini

SAN FRANCISCO (02-17) – Answering the Clarion Call for action, protesters across the country today demonstrated at City Halls and State Capitols in a nationwide “Not My President Day” by calling for people power in stopping the illegal and unconstitutional power grab of the U.S. government that Trump and “second president” Musk have orchestrated.

Mirroring the two presidents here in San Francisco today were two large protests just blocks apart from each other with one in front of the Tesla company showroom and the second at City Hall.



A massive crowd filled the sidewalk outside of the Tesla showroom spilling out into the street where just like our country there was no “business as usual today.” The “Boycott Tesla” movement has been gaining traction over the past few days in the U.S. and across the globe with organizers promising those attending that protests at the showroom here will be a weekly event moving forward. It is expected, too, that will be the case across the country.



A great deal of support was shown for protesters by passing drivers who blew their horns continuously in traffic, while one SF Police cruiser’s officers used their siren instead of their horn much to the delight of the crowd. One Tesla was seen with an apologetic bumper sticker saying, “I bought it before Elon went crazy.” As the crowd continued to grow, police were forced to shut the busy street in front of the showroom much to the frustration of some drivers.



Collectively these nationwide actions will capture Musk’s attention through the economic impact they will have in the only language he seems to understand as it affects his all-things- Tesla “cash cow” that in 2024 had sales of $97.5 billion.



Participants in attendance at both protests were in solidarity of an expedient end to the government takeover and steal by Musk and Trump while calling for the unelected Musk and his DOGE (Dangerous Oligarchs Grab Everything) team to be immediately terminated.



Many protesters at both actions had signs and graphics condemning Musk for his Nazi sympathies and authoritarian practices. Several protesters had signs referring to Teslas as “Swasticars” with one showing a Cybertruck, labeled a “Fascist Clown car,” engulfed in flames and referring to the boycott movement as “the spark that starts the fire” to “Obliterate the Broligarchy.” This in reference to the term “Tech Bro” usually defined as a white male in the U.S. technology sector, “thought to be lacking in social skills while being too confident in their own abilities” according to a contemporary terms dictionary definition.



The “Not my President’s Day” protest at San Francisco City Hall also saw a massive crowd with people demonstrating their disgust at this unconstitutional government takeover calling it a “coup” and “Data Rape.” One protester held a sign saying, “OK take my paper straws but don’t take my democracy.” Many questioned why no one in government is trying to stop this from happening and called on the Congress to take immediate action.



Several of those in attendance said this was the first time they had protested their resistance to anything and that they were infuriated at what has been happening since Trump has taken office. Nearby was a man holding a sign saying “MAGA - Making America Greatly Ashamed.”



Report and photos by Phil Pasquini



