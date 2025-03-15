From the Open-Publishing Calendar
TeslaTakedown Protest at the Tesla Showroom in Seaside
Saturday, March 15, 2025
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Protest
Erim Foster
1901 Del Monte Blvd, Seaside, CA 93955
We had 50 people there on 3/8, twice as many as the week before. It's a good time and we get a lot of positive feedback from passing cars. It might seem like a small thing but every little bit helps. And it feels good to do something so come on down!
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/protest-e...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Mar 10, 2025 8:08AM
