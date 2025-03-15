TeslaTakedown Protest at the Tesla Showroom in Seaside

Saturday, March 15, 2025

12:00 PM - 12:00 PM

Protest

Erim Foster

1901 Del Monte Blvd, Seaside, CA 93955

We had 50 people there on 3/8, twice as many as the week before. It's a good time and we get a lot of positive feedback from passing cars. It might seem like a small thing but every little bit helps. And it feels good to do something so come on down!