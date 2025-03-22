A Dance Party to Take Tesla Down as Protests Grow by Phil Pasquini

Since heading up Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in working on dismantling the government, the unelected Musk has lost billions of dollars in wealth due to a downturn in sales along with declining stock values of around fifty percent since December of last year.

Stockholders have also begun selling Tesla "meme" stock in protest of Musk and DOGE in hopes of not losing any more money on the company's declining value. Additionally, Tesla owners continue to sell off their cars and in getting out from under leases in a concerted effort to disassociate themselves from anything Musk. The collective efforts are paying off as anticipated.



This being Saturday, the weekly #TakeDownTesla protest at the Georgetown Tesla showroom saw a large crowd of activists holding a dance party on the sidewalk blending music with protest to stand up against Elon Muck, Tesla, DOGE, “Big Balls,” Donald Trump and “Broligarchy.” In speaking to the crowd about rejecting the attacks on our freedom, one speaker said: “We are here because We are united! This is the best thing you can do; you can come out and have people see you. We cannot stay in our house we cannot be alone. We need to be in-person and say we are here because we are against what this regime is doing. They are destroying our federal government, and abducting innocent people and shipping them off to concentration camps. But we are coming out every week. Every week we will be here, we will be dancing we will be joyous.”



It was also announced that on March 29th a Day of International Action for Take Down Tesla will be taking place at over 500 showrooms and super charging stations worldwide.



Organizers provided captain hats to protesters as a symbol of unity as the crowd cheered a nonending procession of passing cars blowing their horns in support. The strategic location for the protest is where Tesla owners have to turn in heading to the service department at the dealership. Several owners honked in support when passing by accompanied by others on the street who “laid on their horns” in the slow-moving traffic.



Among the crowd was one guy proudly displaying a newly minted D.O.G.E. t-shirt who attempted to engage protesters in argumentative discussions on why they were present. His action prompted others to hold their signs in front of him to diffuse the aggression to maintain the party-like atmosphere that attracted additional passersby to join in the dancing and sign-waving.



Valerie Costa the new director of Oil and Gas Action Network (OGAN), stated in an email that a week ago Elon Musk, using his platform X, posted: “Costa is committing crimes,” referring to her work on organizing #TakeDownTesla in Seattle with Troublemakers, the activist group she cofounded. That post has resulted in Musk’s followers doxxing her and sending threatening emails in an attempt to squelch free speech through threats and intimidation. This is all being a part of the administration’s attempts to discourage criticism and First Amendment Rights that for political reasons they disagree with. By the looks of the growing movement against Trump and Musk, they have a major challenge as more and more ordinary people take to the streets to maintain our democracy over the oligarchs’ taking government in hand against the very people governments are formed to represent.



Early last week, Trump engaged with Musk in a cheesy infomercial/photo op using the White House as a car dealership backdrop as the two mulled over which of five Tesla models on display Trump would purchase. The infomercial was designed to help billionaire Musk increase sales through Trump’s personal endorsement of the company.



Surprisingly, Trump turned down the brutally ugly and massively shiny silver Cybertruck along with the others on display, instead choosing a shiny red model to purchase for $80,000. He then claimed it would be used by his staff. Good thing he did not choose the Cybertruck as it has been the subject of numerous safety recalls and presently owners have been notified that two stainless-steel panels around the windshield must be replaced as they can fail and fall off the truck, causing a traffic hazard.



As vandalism has increased at Tesla showrooms, charging stations and against privately owned cars, Trump said he would stop the anti-corporate vandals using violence against the company, calling them “domestic terrorists” because they are “…harming a great American company.” This is a label that he has also used to describe peaceful protesters exercising their First Amendment Rights by protesting at Tesla dealerships.



Earlier this week, the Vancouver, BC auto show removed Tesla from its exhibition when the company did not respond to requests not to attend due to security concerns for attendees. The organizer of the annual event stated that he did so in being seriously concerned for the safety of those present if Tesla had been allowed to attend. Due to tariffs placed on Canadian goods by Trump, all things American are increasingly unpopular with our neighbor to the north including Teslas assembled with many parts manufactured in Canada and Mexico.



Also, this week the California Public Utilities Commission granted limited regulatory approval for Tesla that according to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) allows the company “to begin testing autonomous vehicles with a safety driver.” The approval will initially only allow the company to “transport Tesla employees on a prearranged basis and in Tesla-owned vehicles.” A fully functioning autonomous Robotaxi service will not be available to the company before it proves to the DMV that its technology is safe before they grant the company approval in offering rides to the public.



Musk has also dipped into a new business that is nearing its finishing touches before the all-night restaurant and entertainment complex in West Hollywood, California is opened. The facility will offer a diner-style restaurant and two outdoor movie screens where owners can connect to highspeed charging stations and enjoy a short 30-minute movie as they wait to top off their batteries.



With all the negative publicity that Musk and the company have been receiving lately, along with various acts of vandalism at showrooms and cars, this new venture will be more of a lightening rod for activists’ outrage than one seeing Tesla owners relaxing and enjoying anything the facility may have to offer.

On another note, on February 5, 2025, Representative Maxine Dexter (D-OR) introduced H.R. 994, the “Stop Musk Act,” along with three co-sponsors, “To prohibit retaliation against any federal employee who stops, or attempts to stop, unlawful or unconstitutional actions by Elon Musk against federal agencies, and for other purposes.” The legislation has been referred to the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform where it is pending. Protest organizers have asked that anyone concerned with this issue call their elective representatives in a show of support for the bill towards its passage.

Report and photos by Phil Pasquini



© 2025 nuzeink all rights reserved worldwide

