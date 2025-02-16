From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Pix from Berkeley Tesla Action 2-15-25
more pix from the berkeley tesla action 2_15_25....
no kops. some concerned citizens kept trying to open the road for thru
kar traffic, no tesla car 'enhancements', no FSD attacks, no spontaneous combustion even!
just righteously riled up folks objecting to feelon K.
and the Evil Krummy evil Klown Kar konspiracy!!!
Enjoy!!!....
► ▼ IMC Network