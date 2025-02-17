top
Peninsula
Peninsula
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Peninsula Environment & Forest Defense Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Government & Elections

Palo Altans Detest Tesla, 600+ Demonstrate at Showroom

by Musk & Tesla's Past in Silicon Valley Protested
Mon, Feb 17, 2025 9:29AM
Tesla named Palo Alto as its second headquarters less than two years after moving its corporate base to Texas in 2021. On February 16th people on the SF Peninsula protested about the Elon oligarchy and the company's recent toxic spill here. More than 600 showed up to demonstrate outside of the Tesla showroom on the El Camino Real.
Tesla named Palo Alto as its second headquarters less than two years after moving its corporate base to Texas in 2021. People on the SF P...
original image (2048x1360)
Photos courtesy Len and Nancy

Overwhelming anger at Tesla was directed at Elon Musk's attempt to rule as if a king of the US, but other issues came up at a demonstration of 600 in front of the Tesla showroom in Palo Alto on February 16, as Tesla has a history of defying and breaking laws and regulations.

A stream of bright green chemicals leaked from Tesla’s Palo Alto campus and flowed into a storm drain and creek, prompting a hazardous cleanup response on October 17 last year. The fluorescent fluid oozed into a neighborhood where it was spotted by a resident who alerted authorities. On February 2nd this year, Tesla agreed to pay $1.5M for dumping hazardous waste in 25 California counties.
§Out in front with message
by 600 Protest Musk & Tesla's Past Here
Mon, Feb 17, 2025 9:29AM
sm_teslalentop.jpg
original image (2048x2012)
§All along the ECR
by 600 Protest Musk & Tesla's Past Here
Mon, Feb 17, 2025 9:29AM
sm_teslalen2.jpg
original image (2048x1360)
§"Tesla R&D Out of Palo Alto" sign in center
by 600 Protest Musk & Tesla's Past Here
Mon, Feb 17, 2025 9:29AM
sm_teslalenr_d.jpg
original image (2048x1360)
Several people carried signs alluding to the company's toxic spill in Palo Alto last fall.
§Now Fascists Wear Business Suits
by 600 Protest Musk & Tesla's Past Here
Mon, Feb 17, 2025 9:29AM
sm_teslalen2nd.jpg
original image (2048x1360)
§Pink Hair on the Peninsula
by 600 Protest Musk & Tesla's Past Here
Mon, Feb 17, 2025 9:29AM
sm_teslalenpinkhair.jpg
original image (2048x1360)
§Raging Grannies
by 600 Protest Musk & Tesla's Past Here
Mon, Feb 17, 2025 9:29AM
sm_teslalengrns.jpg
original image (2048x1360)
§Protesters Stood on the Meridian as Well as Lining both sides of the ECR
by 600 Protest Musk & Tesla's Past Here
Mon, Feb 17, 2025 9:29AM
sm_teslalenantitrump.jpg
original image (2048x1360)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$325.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code