From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palo Altans Detest Tesla, 600+ Demonstrate at Showroom
Tesla named Palo Alto as its second headquarters less than two years after moving its corporate base to Texas in 2021. On February 16th people on the SF Peninsula protested about the Elon oligarchy and the company's recent toxic spill here. More than 600 showed up to demonstrate outside of the Tesla showroom on the El Camino Real.
Photos courtesy Len and Nancy
Overwhelming anger at Tesla was directed at Elon Musk's attempt to rule as if a king of the US, but other issues came up at a demonstration of 600 in front of the Tesla showroom in Palo Alto on February 16, as Tesla has a history of defying and breaking laws and regulations.
A stream of bright green chemicals leaked from Tesla’s Palo Alto campus and flowed into a storm drain and creek, prompting a hazardous cleanup response on October 17 last year. The fluorescent fluid oozed into a neighborhood where it was spotted by a resident who alerted authorities. On February 2nd this year, Tesla agreed to pay $1.5M for dumping hazardous waste in 25 California counties.
Overwhelming anger at Tesla was directed at Elon Musk's attempt to rule as if a king of the US, but other issues came up at a demonstration of 600 in front of the Tesla showroom in Palo Alto on February 16, as Tesla has a history of defying and breaking laws and regulations.
A stream of bright green chemicals leaked from Tesla’s Palo Alto campus and flowed into a storm drain and creek, prompting a hazardous cleanup response on October 17 last year. The fluorescent fluid oozed into a neighborhood where it was spotted by a resident who alerted authorities. On February 2nd this year, Tesla agreed to pay $1.5M for dumping hazardous waste in 25 California counties.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network