Palo Altans Detest Tesla, 600+ Demonstrate at Showroom by Musk & Tesla's Past in Silicon Valley Protested

Tesla named Palo Alto as its second headquarters less than two years after moving its corporate base to Texas in 2021. On February 16th people on the SF Peninsula protested about the Elon oligarchy and the company's recent toxic spill here. More than 600 showed up to demonstrate outside of the Tesla showroom on the El Camino Real.

Photos courtesy Len and Nancy



Overwhelming anger at Tesla was directed at Elon Musk's attempt to rule as if a king of the US, but other issues came up at a demonstration of 600 in front of the Tesla showroom in Palo Alto on February 16, as Tesla has a history of defying and breaking laws and regulations.



A stream of bright green chemicals leaked from Tesla’s Palo Alto campus and flowed into a storm drain and creek, prompting a hazardous cleanup response on October 17 last year. The fluorescent fluid oozed into a neighborhood where it was spotted by a resident who alerted authorities. On February 2nd this year, Tesla agreed to pay $1.5M for dumping hazardous waste in 25 California counties.