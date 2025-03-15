Tesla Takedown Fresno

Date:

Saturday, March 15, 2025

Time:

1:00 PM - 3:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Tesla Takedown

Location Details:

Tesla Dealership, 711 W Palmdon Dr, Fresno

We are taking action at Tesla.



⚡ Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.



⚡ Hurting Tesla is stopping Musk.

⚡ Stopping Musk will help save lives and our democracy.



The stakes couldn’t be higher. No one is coming to save us—not politicians, not the media.



#TeslaTakedown #BoycottTesla