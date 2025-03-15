From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Tesla Takedown Fresno
Date:
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Time:
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Tesla Takedown
Location Details:
Tesla Dealership, 711 W Palmdon Dr, Fresno
We are taking action at Tesla.
⚡ Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.
⚡ Hurting Tesla is stopping Musk.
⚡ Stopping Musk will help save lives and our democracy.
The stakes couldn’t be higher. No one is coming to save us—not politicians, not the media.
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/tesla-tak...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Mar 4, 2025 12:09AM
