Pro-Democracy Tesla Protest: We Say NO to Musk, Trump & the Fascist Billionaire Coup!

Date:

Friday, February 28, 2025

Time:

11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Posted to calendar of SJPJC

Location Details:

March on Tesla corporate offices - near sidewalk intersection

Start at cross streets of Page Mill Road and El Camino Real

Palo Alto





We say no to Musk, Trump and the fascist billionaire coup!



WHERE: starts at sidewalk intersection of El Camino & Page Mill Road, Palo Alto



WHEN: Friday, 2/28 @ 11 AM



POST:



Musk and Trump are pushing for devastating cuts to Medicaid to fund massive tax breaks and corporate handouts for themselves and their billionaire friends. We expect our leaders to protect our health, not bankroll mass deportations, ongoing war and genocide, and family separation at the expense of our communities.



