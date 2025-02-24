top
Peninsula
Peninsula
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 2/28/2025
Peninsula Government & Elections

Pro-Democracy Tesla Protest: We Say NO to Musk, Trump & the Fascist Billionaire Coup!

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Friday, February 28, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Posted to calendar of SJPJC
Location Details:
March on Tesla corporate offices - near sidewalk intersection
Start at cross streets of Page Mill Road and El Camino Real
Palo Alto
Bay Area Convergance on Tesla Friday Feb 28

We say no to Musk, Trump and the fascist billionaire coup!

WHERE: starts at sidewalk intersection of El Camino & Page Mill Road, Palo Alto

WHEN: Friday, 2/28 @ 11 AM

POST: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popup.php?op=view&id=181043755

Musk and Trump are pushing for devastating cuts to Medicaid to fund massive tax breaks and corporate handouts for themselves and their billionaire friends. We expect our leaders to protect our health, not bankroll mass deportations, ongoing war and genocide, and family separation at the expense of our communities.

Join community organizations across the Bay for an action converging on Tesla corporate offices - WE FIGHT BACK AGAINST THE BILLIONAIRE COUP!
For more information: https://sanjosepeace.org/calendar/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Feb 24, 2025 11:01AM
Add Your Comments
Latest Comments
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE
AUTHOR
DATE
Tesla Protest on Friday - more info & organizations list
Multiple Peace Groups
Mon, Feb 24, 2025 11:13AM
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$350.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code