From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Pro-Democracy Tesla Protest: We Say NO to Musk, Trump & the Fascist Billionaire Coup!
Date:
Friday, February 28, 2025
Time:
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Posted to calendar of SJPJC
Location Details:
March on Tesla corporate offices - near sidewalk intersection
Start at cross streets of Page Mill Road and El Camino Real
Palo Alto
Start at cross streets of Page Mill Road and El Camino Real
Palo Alto
Bay Area Convergance on Tesla Friday Feb 28
We say no to Musk, Trump and the fascist billionaire coup!
WHERE: starts at sidewalk intersection of El Camino & Page Mill Road, Palo Alto
WHEN: Friday, 2/28 @ 11 AM
POST: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popup.php?op=view&id=181043755
Musk and Trump are pushing for devastating cuts to Medicaid to fund massive tax breaks and corporate handouts for themselves and their billionaire friends. We expect our leaders to protect our health, not bankroll mass deportations, ongoing war and genocide, and family separation at the expense of our communities.
Join community organizations across the Bay for an action converging on Tesla corporate offices - WE FIGHT BACK AGAINST THE BILLIONAIRE COUP!
We say no to Musk, Trump and the fascist billionaire coup!
WHERE: starts at sidewalk intersection of El Camino & Page Mill Road, Palo Alto
WHEN: Friday, 2/28 @ 11 AM
POST: https://www.calendarwiz.com/calendars/popup.php?op=view&id=181043755
Musk and Trump are pushing for devastating cuts to Medicaid to fund massive tax breaks and corporate handouts for themselves and their billionaire friends. We expect our leaders to protect our health, not bankroll mass deportations, ongoing war and genocide, and family separation at the expense of our communities.
Join community organizations across the Bay for an action converging on Tesla corporate offices - WE FIGHT BACK AGAINST THE BILLIONAIRE COUP!
For more information: https://sanjosepeace.org/calendar/
Added to the calendar on Mon, Feb 24, 2025 11:01AM
Add Your Comments
Latest Comments
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE
AUTHOR
DATE
Tesla Protest on Friday - more info & organizations list
Mon, Feb 24, 2025 11:13AM
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network