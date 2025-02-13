From the Open-Publishing Calendar
#TeslaTakedown - Berkeley
Date:
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Troublemakers, Seattle, WA
Location Details:
Tesla in Berkeley
•
1731 Fourth St, Berkeley, CA 94710 US
•
1731 Fourth St, Berkeley, CA 94710 US
"This Saturday, we hit Tesla showrooms everywhere.
⚡ Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.
⚡ Hurting Tesla is stopping Musk.
⚡ Stopping Musk will help save lives and our democracy.
The stakes couldn’t be higher. No one is coming to save us—not politicians, not the media.
Join us. Sign up to host or find an action near you."
#TeslaTakedown #BoycottTesla
Other locations:
https://actionnetwork.org/event_campaigns/teslatakedown
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/teslatake...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Feb 13, 2025 2:33PM
Another flyer here
Thu, Feb 13, 2025 11:10PM
