top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 2/15/2025
East Bay Government & Elections

#TeslaTakedown - Berkeley

A banner that says "SATURDAY, THE 15TH TESLA SHOWROOMS EVERYWHERE SEL YOUR TESLAS DUMP YOUR STOCK! JOIN THE PICKET LINES!"
original image (6000x3375)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Time:
12:00 PM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Troublemakers, Seattle, WA
Location Details:
Tesla in Berkeley

1731 Fourth St, Berkeley, CA 94710 US
"This Saturday, we hit Tesla showrooms everywhere.

⚡ Sell your Teslas, dump your stock, join the picket lines.
⚡ Hurting Tesla is stopping Musk.
⚡ Stopping Musk will help save lives and our democracy.

The stakes couldn’t be higher. No one is coming to save us—not politicians, not the media.


Join us. Sign up to host or find an action near you."

#TeslaTakedown #BoycottTesla

Other locations:
https://actionnetwork.org/event_campaigns/teslatakedown
For more information: https://actionnetwork.org/events/teslatake...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Feb 13, 2025 2:33PM
Add Your Comments
Latest Comments
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE
AUTHOR
DATE
Another flyer here
ABA
Thu, Feb 13, 2025 11:10PM
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$180.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code