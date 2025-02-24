top
San Francisco U.S. Government & Elections

Musk’s Chainsaw Mayhem Disgusts Many

by Phil Pasquini
Mon, Feb 24, 2025 3:19PM
SAN FRANCISCO (02-23) – The largest protest to date of federal civil servants along with their supporters, other workers, taxpayers and union members saw hundreds gathered again at the Van Ness Avenue Tesla showroom that has become “ground zero” in demonstrating solidarity and demanding an end to the vindictive DOGE across-the-board terminations of federal workers by Elon Musk and his minions.
original image (2000x1335)
SAN FRANCISCO (02-23) – The largest protest to date of federal civil servants along with their supporters, other workers, taxpayers and union members saw hundreds gathered again at the Van Ness Avenue Tesla showroom that has become “ground zero” in demonstrating solidarity and demanding an end to the vindictive DOGE across-the-board terminations of federal workers by Elon Musk and his minions.

The few prospective Tesla shoppers who managed to go inside the showroom had to use a side alley entrance as though they were sneaking in to gain access to the building due to the turmoil at the main entrance which included continuous horn-honking in support of protesters from passing motorists accompanied by music from a lively brass band.

Earlier in the week, Elon Musk displayed his callous indifference for federal workers by his Faustian DOGE mass firings in arrogantly strutting around the stage sporting a chainsaw with glee like at ten-year-old at the annual CPAC conference in Washington, DC. The chainsaw was presented to him by Argentine President Javier Milei, a right-wing populist and right-wing Libertarian who briefly appeared on stage with Musk. Milei had used a chainsaw during his presidential campaign as a symbol of “shredding a bloated state to shrink its size.” The Associated Press reported that Milei, during his speech at CPAC, said he presented Musk with the chainsaw “to go office by office, keep in place what is working and get rid of the rest.”

In accepting the saw, Musk proclaimed it the “Chainsaw for bureaucracy.” The CPAC crowd went wild, while his critiques called his sad performance for what it was, a cheap uncaring buffoonish act that can only be charitably described as a poor attempt at emulating a WrestleMania spectacle by a patently immature rock star wannabe. The egomaniacal stupidity on display by Musk’s sophomoric antics in this undignified act were greatly unappreciated and resented by those impacted by their firings.

As Trump’s shill in the firings, Musk has become over smitten with his newfound “Stardom” of being on stage at any cost in becoming a relevant co-president. How long the thin-skinned Trump can take the competition is anybody’s guess but it will not be too long after Musk finishes his unelected DOGE work before his destroying much of the government that he will likely morph into becoming an unnecessary nuisance to be shaken off like a flea on a dog.

One area of excessive government expense not being shut down by DOGE are the costs associated with frequent Trump golf excursions and trips to Mara-a-Lago in Florida along with Trump’s attendance at the Super Bowl in New Orleans. The cost of operating Air Force One as reported in an article by The War Zone magazine in 2022 based on FOIA documents which disclosed that “according to the Air Force, the president's plane costs approximately $177,843 per flight-hour.” Using that figure, the fact-checking website Snopes estimated that for the “313 minutes of flight time to and from the Super Bowl” US taxpayers paid $927,747.65.”

Always the exception, during the 2018-2019 government shutdown as National Parks across the country were closed, the only National Park to remain open was the historic clock tower at the then Trump Hotel. When questioned at the time by this reporter why it was open, the park ranger attendant offered “no comment” in response.

In the meantime, Tesla shareholders are growing fatigued, and pressure is building regarding Musk’s obvious neglect of the car company as it faces increased competition in the electric vehicle (EV) marketplace. One protester in discussing EVs mentioned there are many better choices than the offerings from Tesla whose cookie cutter versions of a single generic style is aging fast while other manufacturers are offering more stylish models and color choices not unlike their internal combustion engine counterparts.

Report and photos by Phil Pasquini

© 2025 nuzeink all rights reserved worldwide
